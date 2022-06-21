We're live now on Twitch!
Comedy point and click adventure A Twisted Tale has a demo and Kickstarter live

Full of loony characters, unexpected twists and challenging riddles A Twisted Tale looks like another interesting point and click adventure coming with Native Linux support.

"Discover a humouristic point and click adventure inspired by all the masterpieces which made us stick to our computers back in the day (and therefore we played outside way too infrequently). Full of loony characters, unexpected twists and challenging riddles. Accompany Vio on her unintentional journey through various realms. Explore broken cities, pirate ships in the deepest jungle and other unreal places. Stand by her side when she makes the acquaintance of the (depressive) Death and engage with lots of explicit and ambiguous references, hommages and imitations of the big classics past (and not quite past) times."

Game Features:

  • Hand-drawn traditionally and digitally created graphics in 4K/Ultra HD
  • Classic frame by frame animation
  • 1-click interface
  • Female main character
  • An undead deuteragonist (depressive Death)
  • Lots of explicit and ambiguous references, hommages and imitations of the big classics
  • Even more comical, thrilling and unique characters
  • Weird humor and retro-vibes
  • Varying worlds and twisted settings
  • Extensive story and classical complex riddles
  • Decisions affecting the game
  • Alternative endings

You can help fund it on Kickstarter and try the demo on Steam or itch.io.

The Kickstarter still has 16 days to go and they've managed to hit the full amount requested.

2 comments

Ehvis about 15 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
I played the short demo last year (it was only one screen). Did something get added now?
flesk about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: EhvisI played the short demo last year (it was only one screen). Did something get added now?

I played the demo on Steam a few weeks ago, and it was still a single room then.
