Dead Cells gets a huge free accessibility upgrade

Dead Cells is a great game. Not only does it look great but the action is awesome. However, it is rather difficult and for some nearly impossible so the developers have put out a huge free upgrade to help more people play it.

A rather admirable update really, as accessibility should never be looked down upon and during their testing the developer said they received "pretty much zero negative feedback on the general options that we're introducing". However their new Assist Mode that gives multiple lives, auto-hitting and adjustable trap damage did receive community "pushback". Addressing that in an update they made it clear the whole point is to "let people to enjoy the game who would otherwise be excluded from doing so" and it's entirely optional.

Highlights include:

Loads of new options to improve accessibility, such as adjustable font type & size, input customisation and individual adjustment of sound effect volumes

Assist Mode including customisation of enemy health/damage, trap speed/damage and parry window. Plus options for multiple lives, auto-hit with primary weapon & full map reveal

Big reduction in cell cost of early-game weapons

7 weapon reworks

Can't wait to dive back in with all this, sounds amazing.

You can pick up Dead Cells from Humble Store, GOG and Steam.