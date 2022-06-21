We're live now on Twitch!
Erannorth Chronicles gets fixed up for Steam Deck

By - | Views: 3,244

Erannorth Chronicles, what the developer says blends together an old-school card game with tabletop RPG-like progression recently had an upgrade to make it work nicely on the Steam Deck.

A game all about freedom, with some pretty deep mechanics allowing you to build up your character and your deck of cards while you explore a giant sandbox world with many different locations, challenges, and treasure hunts. There's no big story to follow, so the game is very much what you make of it. The intention from the developer appears to be giving you a big playground to have a run through and see what you can create and conquer.

Currently tagged as Unsupported by Valve on the Steam Deck, a new release went up on June 12th aiming to fix up some issues so hopefully this will bump it up to at least Playable officially.

Here's what they changed:

  • Added a check if the game is running in Steam Deck to set the resolution to 1280x720 instead of 1280x800. As the game only supports that.
  • Settings for the Steam Deck will be stored in a separate file. The corresponding settings will load based on whether you are running the game on Steam Deck or your PC.
  • The split effect wasn't displaying in the non-Damage cards, which could be confusing as to why it appears if a Damage effect was added to them.
  • Chaotic effect in Split cards didn't have a visual indication that its damage would Split. It will now display both elements.
  • Updated Unity to v2021.3.4.

Available to buy on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Steam Deck, Steam Play, Card Game, Deck-builder, Indie Game, RPG, Steam
