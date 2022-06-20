We're live now on Twitch!
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved on Steam Deck is absolutely awesome

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved on Steam Deck, a classic from back in the Xbox 360 days has a version on Steam and it works so beautifully on the Steam Deck.

This is a true bit of nostalgia hitting for me, as I continue to put hour after hour into various games on Steam Deck, I keep coming back to the classics. Geometry Wars was originally a mini-game in Project Gotham Racing 2 it was later turned into Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved as a standalone title and went onto become one of the most downloaded Xbox Live Arcade games.

Once again thanks to Steam Play Proton, it works out of the box as a Deck Verified title. You only need to go into the settings and put it to the correct resolution — and then dive in for many hours of blasting away various shapes with a good 6 hours easily on the battery life with it at 60FPS. It look simply amazing.

This to me, really shows how incredibly the Steam Deck is. Not only will it play some of the latest AAA games (although often in lower visuals and 30/40 FPS), you can emulate tons of other systems but also get back into classics like this that you can enjoy wherever you are.

Available to buy on Steam.

3 comments

wit_as_a_riddle about 14 hours ago
I love Geometry Wars, my first introduction to Twin Stick Shooters.

Any way you could check Geometry Wars 3 on Deck?
Liam Dawe about 14 hours ago
Quoting: wit_as_a_riddleAny way you could check Geometry Wars 3 on Deck?
Yup sure, downloading. Keep an eye on the YouTube Channel :)
Matombo about 10 hours ago
Quoting: wit_as_a_riddleI love Geometry Wars, my first introduction to Twin Stick Shooters.

Any way you could check Geometry Wars 3 on Deck?

the linux binary us buggy af. the windows binary works smooth throu proton, but the online highscore tables don't load :(

so all you can do is play the campain and/or try to beat your own highscore in the various endless modes
