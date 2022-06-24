We're live now on Twitch!
Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.

Grim Horde is chaotic and there's a good game hiding in there

By - | Views: 4,844

Grim Horde is a game that released into Early Access with Native Linux support and it's another fast-paced rogue-lite hell in a slightly similar way to the chaos found in Vampire Survivors only you control a horde of minions.

You float around as a demon lord, lead armies and crush various villages and take on the pesky people in a sort-of auto-battling way. Since you mainly just control your demon lord, your army is running around doing the damage while you're trying to avoid arrows and all sorts.

Once you die you rise again and keep going. It could end up as another fun little game to keep coming back to once it has been further developed but there's a good idea for a game here I'm just not entirely sure on the execution of it just yet.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

It's certainly rough around the edges and needs some work so I'll be keeping an eye on it.

Available to buy on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Native Linux, Indie Game, New Release, Steam | Apps: Grim Horde
7 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

lukas333 a day ago
View PC info
I'm all about games like that.
Anza a day ago
View PC info
If you're curious, there's actually native demo available. Based on demo it's just little bit deeper, but not by much.

AT least based on the demo, you have to figure out lot of the things on your own.


Last edited by Anza on 24 June 2022 at 10:07 pm UTC
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: Liberapay or PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games