Dudes! Beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is out now

Ready to get punched with nostalgia and eat some pizza? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is officially out now along with Native Linux support and it's looking good on desktop and a Steam Deck too. Note: personal purchase.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!"

This is basically a massive homage to classic beat 'em ups, TMNT, old cartoons and retro gaming all in one and I firmly welcome it. It's absolutely gorgeous but wow it will make your thumbs ache. That intro video as well, wow, what memories from my childhood! Launch trailer:

Features Include:

Iconic 80s inspired retro Turtles brawling action on modern platforms

Six player local & online co-op, featuring April O’Neil and Casey Jones’ playable debut in a TMNT beat-em-up

Attributes, moves and animations tailored to each fighter, channeling their personality and granting a unique edge in battle

Gorgeous pixel renders of signature locales like Dimension X, Coney Island and more

Absolutely bangin’ OST composed by Tee Lopes featuring cultural icons Ghostface Killah and Raekwon

Expertly crafted platform brawler gameplay from the teams who brought you Streets of Rage 4 and Panzer Paladin

Bodacious replayability from the challenge to master all seven characters with gameplay that makes each run feel totally radical

Since it's a beat 'em up, there's quite a lot of moves to learn. As you first get into the game, there's 21 animated in-game slides of various moves to learn. Naturally you can't be expected to learn them all right away but a good bit of button-bashing is often all your need to make your way through and enjoy these types of games. Thankfully, you can access to move list from the pause menu at any point.

Want to see how great it is on Steam Deck? Check it out below:

It works just great on my Fedora desktop too. So smooth! They did a wonderful job on it and this is going to make a great many gamers happy.

You can buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on Steam.