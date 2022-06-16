We're live now on Twitch!
Be sure to follow us on Google News!

Dudes! Beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is out now

By - | Views: 4,692

Ready to get punched with nostalgia and eat some pizza? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is officially out now along with Native Linux support and it's looking good on desktop and a Steam Deck too. Note: personal purchase.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!"

This is basically a massive homage to classic beat 'em ups, TMNT, old cartoons and retro gaming all in one and I firmly welcome it. It's absolutely gorgeous but wow it will make your thumbs ache. That intro video as well, wow, what memories from my childhood! Launch trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features Include:

  • Iconic 80s inspired retro Turtles brawling action on modern platforms 
  • Six player local & online co-op, featuring April O’Neil and Casey Jones’ playable debut in a TMNT beat-em-up
  • Attributes, moves and animations tailored to each fighter, channeling their personality and granting a unique edge in battle
  • Gorgeous pixel renders of signature locales like Dimension X, Coney Island and more
  • Absolutely bangin’ OST composed by Tee Lopes featuring cultural icons Ghostface Killah and Raekwon
  • Expertly crafted platform brawler gameplay from the teams who brought you Streets of Rage 4 and Panzer Paladin
  • Bodacious replayability from the challenge to master all seven characters with gameplay that makes each run feel totally radical

Since it's a beat 'em up, there's quite a lot of moves to learn. As you first get into the game, there's 21 animated in-game slides of various moves to learn. Naturally you can't be expected to learn them all right away but a good bit of button-bashing is often all your need to make your way through and enjoy these types of games. Thankfully, you can access to move list from the pause menu at any point.

Want to see how great it is on Steam Deck? Check it out below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

It works just great on my Fedora desktop too. So smooth! They did a wonderful job on it and this is going to make a great many gamers happy.

You can buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Beat 'em up, Indie Game, New Release, Pixel Graphics, Steam | Apps: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
19 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
5 comments

Pengling about 17 hours ago
View PC info
It's got a 10% launch discount until June 23rd, too, which makes it even better!
StoneColdSpider about 14 hours ago
View PC info
$32.35 Dollerydoos..... still too rich for my cheap blood at the moment.....
CatKiller about 9 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
There's some annoying flicker on the collectibles quest giver screens, and the resolution tops out at 2400×1350 for some reason, but otherwise it plays well and is fun. It also picked up my PS4 controller and showed the correct controls, which is sadly unusual.
furaxhornyx about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
This was in my wishlist for a while, so when I knew about the Native version, I knew it would be insta-buy on release

Can't wait to play this with friends !
Arehandoro 52 minutes ago
View PC info
I got it yesterday, so if someone would like to play, drop me a message :D
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: Liberapay or PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games