Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.11 is out now

The Windows compatibility layer that allows you to run various applications and games on Linux (and forms part of Steam Play Proton) has a new development release out with Wine 7.11. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made but the development versions are usually fine to use.
Release highlights include:
- Android driver converted to PE.
- Zero-copy support with GStreamer.
- High Unicode planes support in case mappings.
- Various bug fixes.
With the bug fixes they noted 34 as solved. Some were from previous releases now being rechecked and some bugs newly fixed including: Mayhem Triple, Euphoria, SpinTires, rFactor, Mafia and Mafia II: Definitive Edition Launcher, Saints Row The Third Remastered, Civilization 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Stranger of Paradise, Doom Eternal with ray tracing, GreedFall, Epic Games Launcher, Ubisoft Connect and more.
Need help installing apps with Wine? Try out Bottles.
Quoting: slaapliedjeWould be lovely if the powers that be would update the build in ArcaOS. It is so old it is about the level of where wine was able to load notepad, and not much else! Granted, it isn't like ArcaOS is a 'gaming' OS, but it would be awesome as one, if only to avoid Windows...
With so much still needing to be done, there's not much of an incentive to get Wine to work on some proprietary OS that barely has home users.
Quoting: kneekooYeah, the 'powers that be' is the ArcaOS / OS/2 Warp community. I don't expect the Wine project or Crossover to do it.Quoting: slaapliedjeWould be lovely if the powers that be would update the build in ArcaOS. It is so old it is about the level of where wine was able to load notepad, and not much else! Granted, it isn't like ArcaOS is a 'gaming' OS, but it would be awesome as one, if only to avoid Windows...
With so much still needing to be done, there's not much of an incentive to get Wine to work on some proprietary OS that barely has home users.
