LEGO: At the Movies Bundle has some great picks for you

Love your LEGO games? There's plenty of them available in the LEGO: At the Movies Bundle from Humble Bundle and plenty will work fine on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports.
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Gold
LEGO The Incredibles
- Deck Unsupported
- ProtonDB Gold
LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Deck Playable
- ProtonDB Gold
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Gold
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Gold
LEGO MARVEL's Avengers
- Deck Playable
- ProtonDB Gold
LEGO Jurassic World
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Platinum
The LEGO Movie - Videogame
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Platinum
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Deck Verified
- ProtonDB Platinum
Head over to the bundle page if you want to pick it up.
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!
See more from me