LEGO: At the Movies Bundle has some great picks for you

Love your LEGO games? There's plenty of them available in the LEGO: At the Movies Bundle from Humble Bundle and plenty will work fine on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Gold

LEGO The Incredibles

Deck Unsupported

ProtonDB Gold

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Deck Playable

ProtonDB Gold

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Gold

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Gold

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

Deck Playable

ProtonDB Gold

LEGO Jurassic World

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Platinum

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Platinum

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Deck Verified

ProtonDB Platinum

Head over to the bundle page if you want to pick it up.