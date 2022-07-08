LEGO: At the Movies Bundle has some great picks for you

We're live now on Twitch!
Love your LEGO games? There's plenty of them available in the LEGO: At the Movies Bundle from Humble Bundle and plenty will work fine on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Gold

LEGO The Incredibles

  • Deck Unsupported
  • ProtonDB Gold

LEGO DC Super-Villains

  • Deck Playable
  • ProtonDB Gold

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Gold

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Gold

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

  • Deck Playable
  • ProtonDB Gold

LEGO Jurassic World

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Platinum

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Platinum

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

  • Deck Verified
  • ProtonDB Platinum

Head over to the bundle page if you want to pick it up.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Game Bundle, Humble Store, Meta
