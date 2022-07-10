The Humble 'Play with Pride' bundle has a few nice looking gems available

Here's one I somehow completely missed from last week. Humble Bundle has a Play with Pride bundle available with another set of great looking games. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports, giving you an easy way to see if it's worth picking up.

This is what you can get:

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

Deck Verified

Linux Native

LOST EMBER

Deck Unsupported

ProtonDB Gold

Coffee Talk

Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)

ProtonDB Platinum

2064: Read Only Memories

Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)

Linux Native

Monster Prom: First Crush Bundle - Monster Prom + Monster Prom: Second Term

Deck Verified

Linux Native

Kitty Powers' Matchmaker

Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)

ProtonDB Platinum

If you're interested take a look at the full bundle.