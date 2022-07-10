The Humble 'Play with Pride' bundle has a few nice looking gems available

Here's one I somehow completely missed from last week. Humble Bundle has a Play with Pride bundle available with another set of great looking games. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports, giving you an easy way to see if it's worth picking up.
This is what you can get:
Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
- Deck Verified
- Linux Native
LOST EMBER
- Deck Unsupported
- ProtonDB Gold
Coffee Talk
- Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)
- ProtonDB Platinum
2064: Read Only Memories
- Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)
- Linux Native
Monster Prom: First Crush Bundle - Monster Prom + Monster Prom: Second Term
- Deck Verified
- Linux Native
Kitty Powers' Matchmaker
- Deck Unchecked (but should work fine)
- ProtonDB Platinum
If you're interested take a look at the full bundle.
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
See more from me