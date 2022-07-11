TUXEDO announce the Pulse 15 second-gen laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 35W

The second-generation TUXEDO Pulse 15 is up for pre-order with shipping expected in late July, which comes with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U that TUXEDO have pushed up to 35w.

TUXEDO claim their Pulse 15 is one of the "most popular Linux notebooks on the market", so they made sure to keep that crown and bump up the performance quite a lot with their changes to the model in the second-gen. Coming with the Ryzen 7 5700U, which AMD state should run at 10-25W, TUXEDO did something a little more unique here pushing what's possible with the chip.

Not only have they bumped up the wattage to give solid performance, they're also keeping it quiet and cool with 2 fans and 2 heat pipes, which they say most vendors have only 1 of each. The result should be cool surface temps and low fan noise under full load without throttling.

Main Specifications include:

15.6 inch WQHD IPS Display (2560 x 1440 | 165 Hz)

Very lightweight and thin magnesium chassis

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U-35W (TDP: 35 Watt!)

AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 Graphics

91 Wh Lithium-Polymer battery

USB-C (Power-Delivery | DisplayPort 1.4) & HDMI 2.0

Max. 64 GB DDR4 RAM (Dual Channel)

2x M.2 SSD PCIe NVMe & SATAIII

Backlit keyboard with TUX super-key

3x USB-A ports (2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB 2.0), LAN RJ45, a Micro SD card reader

With a base price of €1,149.

My criticism here continues though, why do vendors keep sticking in such a low amount of RAM with obviously power-focused machines? Realistically, if you're going for such a machine, you're going to up the RAM to 16 GB minimum which brings the price up to €1,194.

TUXEDO Computers works with barebone manufacturers for its Linux notebooks and PCs, optimizing them to run flawlessly with Linux through driver and firmware adaptions, extensive "reverse engineering" and testing, as well as in-house software development, cloud services and Linux customer support. TUXEDO Press

You can check it out on the official website.