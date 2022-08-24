Waves and Waves 2: Notorious are now free after developer passed away

Waves and Waves 2: Notorious are two rather good twin-stick shooters and sadly, the developer behind them has died after a battle with Cancer and as a dying wish has made both games free to keep for everyone.

Announced in a post on Steam, their partner "CJ" mentioned how Rob Hale passed away a fortnight ago (post dated August 14th) and they wanted to make the announcement sooner but understandably that was a little difficult. As they said setting the games free was "something Rob was considering anyway within the past two months as their health entered into more substantial difficulties, so I hope this can be seen as a parting gift to all those out there that haven’t yet played either of these games".

I did play Waves 2: Notorious back in 2019 after speaking with Hale, and it was quite a joy to play through.

The post on Steam ends with a note: "So I hope all of you out there, whoever you are and however Rob’s games have reached you, that you can at the very least hold a special place for the Waves games, and that they continue to bring you many more hours of chill, challenge, and possibly even frustration, but most of all I hope that you can continue to feel the passion and love that Rob poured into these games long after the pain of their passing begins to fade."

Rest in peace, Rob Hale.