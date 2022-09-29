Google gives up on Stadia, will offer refunds on games and hardware

As expected for some time now, Google has decided to call it quits on their cloud gaming service Stadia. This was announced in a blog post today.
Written up by Phil Harrison, the Vice President and General Manager at Stadia, the post mentions how "it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service".
The wildest part about this, is that they're going to be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the main Google Store and they will also be refunding all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Harrison said they expect to have finished up the majority of refunds by Mid-January, 2023. They will not be refunding any Stadia Pro subscriptions though, only the full purchases. More info on the process here but it seems like it's not ready yet.
Players will still be able to access and play games on Stadia through until January 18, 2023.
In the post Harrison mention how the "underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming" and they see "opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to our industry partners" so it seems they will continue to offer it to others to use.
This is a pretty huge defeat for Google to give up and refund wholly like this. With the likes of GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud and Amazon Luna — the business model that Google had with you needing to buy full-price games was pretty much doomed.
Quoting: GrifterI wonder how many games were actually ported to linux for stadia, and how many were simply protoning the windows version.They were all ported to Linux: Google only allowed a Wine solution when Stadia was already dead. At least a couple used DXVK, though.
Quoting: MohandevirIt would be really nice of them to "turn on" the standard bluetooth pairing for the Stadia controller, so we may use it elsewhere, wireless... It could make a fantastic AndroidTV controller for GeForce Now...Yeah, they've mentioned in an faq I think somewhere that they'd eventually unlock it, hopefully they'll follow up on this if we mention to them enough.
EDIT - Adding a link to the support page mentioning they might eventually implement full Bluetooth support: https://support.google.com/stadia/answer/9338851?hl=en
Quoting: kuhpunktheld seminarsIf I recall correctly, they claimed that they were cleverer than the wine developers because they needed so much time.
Anyhow, I'm glad that this scheme is dead.
