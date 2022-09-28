Terraria: Labor of Love update is out now

Terraria: Labor of Love, another major update for the popular crafting and survival game is officially out now. There's a ridiculous amount (as usual) that's new, here's the biggest stuff to look out for.

Developer Re-Logic sure does love doing just one more update huh? Will this one be the last? Probably not. I'm sure they'll find something more they want to add again at some point.

Some of the highlights:

Gear Loadouts are a fun new feature, allowing you to easily shift roles between three different things so you can get geared for digging, crafting and fighting.

An upgraded Void Bag, allowing you to use it like a second inventory.

Most stackable items have had their max limit increased to 9999!

Health bars can have numbers now (you can turn it off).

New World Seeds to try out.

Town Slimes - new friendlier creatures that like to dress up.

Melee overhaul with lots of reworks to weapons.

Other additions / changes include:

Pumpkin Moon overhaul to be a much bigger event.

Added over 300 new items, over 25 new blocks and walls and over 55 new paintings.

3 new furniture sets.

Bestiary now shows kill count for that enemy.

New Death Messages

New Achievements.

New sounds to several weapons and enemies.

A Terraformer item.

They added Poo, yes Poo.

Jungle Birds.

+ the list goes on and on.

See the complete announcement on their official forum.

You can buy Terraria on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.