Voxel Doom brings voxel goodness to the original DOOM

By - | Views: 9,930

I am ashamed to admit that I never played much of the original DOOM when it came out or in the decades since. When I saw the Voxel Doom project I downloaded it and decided to finally give the old classic an honest try.

Voxel Doom is a mod for GZDoom, the open source implementation of the DOOM engine, which runs natively on Linux. The mod replaces 2D characters and props from Doom with fully 3D voxel-based models, made possible by what I can only assume is witchcraft on the part of the mod developer, @cheelo. Here's a quick video of me doing the famous first mission. If you want to backseat and tell me where the shotgun is I will appreciate it.

YouTube Thumbnail
The effect is actually quite subtle and does an amazing job at preserving the original feel of DOOM (as far as I can tell). So far my favourite enemies are the Pinkies. I love their vacant faces, snorting noises, and how they waddle towards you with the sincere intent to do violence. I won't show the dead Pinkie model but it's truly something to behold.


To play Voxel Doom you will need the original DOOM WAD file, which you can get from purchasing the game on your platform of choice. A quick note for those without drag-and-drop file managers: you can launch the mod with the command gzdoom -file /path/to/cheello_voxels.zip

You can download GZDoom from their website and the Voxel Doom project from moddb.

Tags: Native Linux, FPS, Mod, Retro | Apps: ZDoom (GZDoom)
5 comments

Bmsi about 23 hours ago
Hi can I use this game with VR mod I end this game in VR mod and I love to have 3d monster in my game
anewson about 22 hours ago
Quoting: BmsiHi can I use this game with VR mod I end this game in VR mod and I love to have 3d monster in my game
No idea, sorry. Ask on the GZDoom discord, they're very helpful.
StoneColdSpider about 21 hours ago
Its a really nice mod...... And you are correct that it does an amazing job at preserving the original feel of DOOM.....

I definitely highly recommend this mod to anyone.......
dpanter about 10 hours ago
  • Mega Supporter
Quoting: BmsiHi can I use this game with VR mod I end this game in VR mod and I love to have 3d monster in my game
Yes, users on moddb have confirmed it works great with GZDoom VR, and it also works in QuestZDoom for Oculus/Meta Quest 2.
Eike 51 minutes ago
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: dpanter
Quoting: BmsiHi can I use this game with VR mod I end this game in VR mod and I love to have 3d monster in my game
Yes, users on moddb have confirmed it works great with GZDoom VR, and it also works in QuestZDoom for Oculus/Meta Quest 2.

I would have been very surprised if VR Doom would not exist. :D
