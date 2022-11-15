Mixing factory management, Tower Defense and RTS - Mindustry 7.0 is out now

Easily one of the best open source games around, Mindustry from AnukenDev just had a MASSIVE new release out that took quite some time to make. This update was in development for over a year!

It's like a mixture of Factorio with an RTS and Tower Defense blended in together, it's really quite something.

Some of what's new in 7.0 includes:

A whole new campaign that includes a new planet, with its own tech tree and 100+ new blocks to research.

15 new units to research and construct.

A new class of tank units.

A new variant of insectoid walkers.

Hovercraft units with unique weapons and abilities.

Various new forms of factory transportation.

Units can now be selected and commanded to positions or enemy targets, similarly to other RTS games.

Considering how long it took, the developer mentioned they've burned-out a bit and so they will be taking a break from any feature updates for a couple of months but they will do smaller maintenance releases during this time to fix up issues as they appear.

You can buy it on Steam to support it, or grab it free on itch.io and GitHub.