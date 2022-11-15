We're live now on Twitch!
Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Mixing factory management, Tower Defense and RTS - Mindustry 7.0 is out now

By - | Views: 3,171

Easily one of the best open source games around, Mindustry from AnukenDev just had a MASSIVE new release out that took quite some time to make. This update was in development for over a year!

It's like a mixture of Factorio with an RTS and Tower Defense blended in together, it's really quite something.

Some of what's new in 7.0 includes:

  • A whole new campaign that includes a new planet, with its own tech tree and 100+ new blocks to research.
  • 15 new units to research and construct.
  • A new class of tank units.
  • A new variant of insectoid walkers.
  • Hovercraft units with unique weapons and abilities.
  • Various new forms of factory transportation.
  • Units can now be selected and commanded to positions or enemy targets, similarly to other RTS games.

Considering how long it took, the developer mentioned they've burned-out a bit and so they will be taking a break from any feature updates for a couple of months but they will do smaller maintenance releases during this time to fix up issues as they appear.

You can buy it on Steam to support it, or grab it free on itch.io and GitHub.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Building Sim, Indie Game, Itch.io, Open Source, RTS, Steam, Tower Defense | Apps: Mindustry
2 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

mark348 about 2 hours ago
I love that game.
The_Lux about 2 hours ago
Bought it a year ago. And even though I'm not playing it at the moment, I'm happy that I bought it. It's a really cool game and even has a multiplayer with dedicated server!
MayeulC 1 hour ago
View PC info
Yaay, very cook game, one of all-time favourite. I also hooked some friends up :)

Did you take a clue from my hint? :P

This update was released much sooner than I expected. I have't tried it yet as I'm busy, and it tends to be a huge time-sink.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games