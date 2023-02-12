Lutris 0.5.13 Beta adds Proton support, itch.io integration, Battle.net integration

The free and open source game manager Lutris has a fresh Beta release out with version 0.5.13 adding in a whole bunch of new features and service integrations.

What's the point of Lutris? As a game manager it gives you a central place to configure and play all your games from different places. This includes emulators, different stores (Humble, Steam, GOG etc) along with many extra helpful features to get the most out of your games.

Here's a list of what's new in 0.5.13 Beta:

Add support for Proton.

Add drag and drop on the main window.

Add support for ModDB links in installers (moddb python module required).

Added "Missing" sidebar option for games whose directory is missing.

Re-style the configuration, preferences, installer and add-games windows.

Group configuration options into sections.

Added checkbox to stop asking for the launch config for a game.

Support for launch-configs in shortcuts and the command line.

The add-games window can now create 32-bit WINE prefixes.

Add filter field to runner list.

Show game count in search bar.

Workaround Humble Bundle authentication issues by allowing importing cookies from Firefox.

Add Itch.io integration.

Add Battle.net integration (protobuf dependency required).

Improve detection of DOSBox games on GOG.

Added "Unspecified" Vulkan ICD option.

Removed ResidualVM (now merged into ScummVM).