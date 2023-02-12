We're live now on Twitch!
Lutris 0.5.13 Beta adds Proton support, itch.io integration, Battle.net integration

The free and open source game manager Lutris has a fresh Beta release out with version 0.5.13 adding in a whole bunch of new features and service integrations.

What's the point of Lutris? As a game manager it gives you a central place to configure and play all your games from different places. This includes emulators, different stores (Humble, Steam, GOG etc) along with many extra helpful features to get the most out of your games.

Here's a list of what's new in 0.5.13 Beta:

  • Add support for Proton.
  • Add drag and drop on the main window. 
  • Add support for ModDB links in installers (moddb python module required).
  • Added "Missing" sidebar option for games whose directory is missing.
  • Re-style the configuration, preferences, installer and add-games windows.
  • Group configuration options into sections.
  • Added checkbox to stop asking for the launch config for a game.
  • Support for launch-configs in shortcuts and the command line.
  • The add-games window can now create 32-bit WINE prefixes.
  • Add filter field to runner list.
  • Show game count in search bar.
  • Workaround Humble Bundle authentication issues by allowing importing cookies from Firefox.
  • Add Itch.io integration.
  • Add Battle.net integration (protobuf dependency required).
  • Improve detection of DOSBox games on GOG.
  • Added "Unspecified" Vulkan ICD option.
  • Removed ResidualVM (now merged into ScummVM).
3 comments

dpanter about 7 hours ago
Hmm. What does "Proton support" mean in this context? Surely not Valves Proton as it must run inside the Steam Runtime to work properly. Custom versions like GE Proton (built to run outside the Steam Runtime) were already downloadable in Lutris earlier versions.
BlackBloodRum about 6 hours ago
Nice! Glad to see it finally got itch.io integration after all this time! I don't think the proton will make much difference to me as my lutris usually runs custom installed dxvk, vk3d and wine versions.

Lutris and Bottles are my two managers though, for launching games however both are more of an "in the background" kind of thing. I use them to setup the games and such, then just stick non-steam game shortcuts in my steam client and add the artwork. Since all of them run through flatpak, it all works nicely together.

I got sick of managing multiple launchers and trying to remember what is in which so I just added everything to one.

(Thus, I only need to open Steam in order to launch any given game on my computer)


iskaputt about 6 hours ago
Quoting: dpanterHmm. What does "Proton support" mean in this context? Surely not Valves Proton as it must run inside the Steam Runtime to work properly. Custom versions like GE Proton (built to run outside the Steam Runtime) were already downloadable in Lutris earlier versions.

From what I know/remember, the "real" Proton versions from GE haven't worked properly for some years now. Instead they provide special wine-ge-proton, not to be confused with proton-ge-custom (https://github.com/lutris/lutris/pull/3330#issuecomment-1000004873).

The new commits for Proton support are a bit sparse in commentary, but it seems lutris is looking for a Steam install and setting up an appropriate environment (https://github.com/lutris/lutris/commit/3726f85bfb37f9407755c97098a40808e97871bb). I only skimmed the commits, so could've missed something.

Edit: some links.


