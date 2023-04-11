Half-Life: Alyx fully playable without VR even on Steam Deck thanks to a mod

There's been a few efforts to get Half-Life: Alyx playable without VR and the latest is HLA-NoVR, out now and it's now possible to play it through, even on Steam Deck too.
All you need to do is download it from GitHub or Mod DB, and place it into your Alyx install folder, overwriting the existing files and then set "-novr -vsync" as a launch option and yup — it works. The screenshot below is it running on my Fedora KDE desktop, with Proton 7.0-6 and MangoHud as well. I've only tested with Proton, as the Native Linux build hasn't work for me for some time now.
Speaking in an update on Mod DB the developers of the mod said: "This is our biggest update yet and we have no plans on slowing down! With thousands playing Half-Life Alyx NoVR we are happy to announce our largest update yet! As the titles state the entire game can now be played from start to finish, with the Gravity Gloves fully implemented along with combine fabricators providing weapon upgrades. Also since we are now updating the final parts of the game there may be spoilers! We will do our best to not spoil anything while ensuring we communicate these late game areas have been updated along with their gameplay mechanics."
They do still have a whole bunch of stuff left to do, but it's quite impressive what they've been able to achieve. You're also not currently able to get some of the Steam Achievements but it seems a lot of them are possible now (33/42). Even some popular mods for Alyx are playable with this including Levitation, Extra-Ordinary Value, Belomorskaya Station and Overcharge.
You can see in the shot below of Alyx running on my Steam Deck too, and there's even a Steam Input configuration ready for it and it felt quite playable.
Half-Life: Alyx in VR is one of my all-time favourite experiences, so it was thoroughly weird going through a little bit of it with this mod.
You can see some of their videos on YouTube full of spoilers of course.
The best part about Alyx is it's tactility. The fact you can rest your hand on a wall and it doesn't just phase through, that you reload by reaching for ammo over your shoulder and shoving it into your gun, hiding behind cover during firefights by physically ducking, the god damn gravity gloves. Just throwing stuff around and flicking your wrist to pull it back to you is so fun, I don't see how that can translate to a traditional gaming setup.
I really wish Valve would port Alyx to PSVR2, then it's be more accessible but in a way that doesn't compromise the experience.
Spot on. Alyx was one of the first games I ever played in VR when I first bought my Index and that feeling of "being there" kind of set an expectation that wasn't delivered in other titles. The way the hands move to hold things as you brush against them honestly had me nearly leaning on them and falling over! Incredible immersion.
Great that Alyx is getting a wider audience, but there's so much in this game that won't translate well on a screen - thinking mainly of pretty much every scene that involves Jeff. Or painting on the windows in the very first room. Or seeing the walker nearly crush you, or, or, or. The VR experience is just amazing, but so difficult to put into words.
Last edited by scaine on 11 April 2023 at 8:58 pm UTC
dont get me wrong acessibility is cool and all, but there is an big issue here:
its not the same thing.
you cant know how good an DS game is, without an Nintendo DS, using an mouse instead of an touch screen is not the samething, using an resistive touch screen that sink with the pen/stylus pressure is much better than using an phone screen with your fingers, at least for DS/3DS games.
Using an Wii with an wiimote or an motion game for switch with their motion sensors, is better than using an generic controler in the same game.
not to mention other things like stering whells.
this generation is hyper focused on graphics, but forgot everything else when it comes to games, like the importance of the gameplay of an game or even the input devices.
(not that everyone play shit games, but the discussion is never about the gameplay of an game but it graphics, that anyone can see how good they are just looking gameplay video)
and in this case, the imersion of VR covering your entire view will be break too.
i dont know, i think many people will comit 2 errors here:
1)not trying the real experience even when they can afford it, because they dont think its worth their money, but without trying they have no idea what they are missing to do a properly judgment of if its was worth.
2)even if they manage to experience the game as is later on, it will not be the samething, because they will have to get throught the frustation of adapting to the controls again on the same game and they will have spoiled the entire story.
so... i dont recomend it.
try it if you want but keep in mind that you arent having the true experience.
Quoting: TrainDocI'm begging y'all to not play the game like this. I understand the point of this mod but the game is entirely built around VR amd stripping such a core concite of the game out reduces what makes it so good. The total immersion in the environment and manipulation of items directly cannot just be removed without the game becoming a shell of it's former self.Many people don't have the money for VR. That simple, man.
it probably wont be sustainable to keep the arcade house free forever as many people will quit the quee once they get too large and will like the experience but not enough to pay for it, but once people are convinced that its a worth while experience, then the arcade house can become bigger, but no longer be free to use.
people nowadays arent used to the concept of renting games, bux xbox gamepass proved they are willing to do that if its way cheaper, and VR devices are way to expensive, no one wants to pay this fee to know if its worth it.
i dont think VR will skyrocket unless someone do "test drive" areas in big cities.
Quoting: Mar2ckI love Half Life Alyx and I'm glad more people will get to experience it but I'm expecting people to play it like any old flatscreen game and then dismiss it as a mediocre shooter.That's because gameplay-wise, VR offers practically nothing new.
The ability to use the camera and (up to) two hands independently of each other while in first person, yes.
Everything else is really just more clunky - just press ctrl vs having to physically duck, aim within milliseconds using the mouse vs seconds using your actual hand + head (please don't try to match mouse speed, you'll hurt yourself), etc. And nobody can tell me the "walking" in VR doesn't feel extremely weird - kind of makes you a camera with arms on rails / teleporter.
I get it, it's more immersive, no discussion here and I realize for some that's all they need - but immersion through graphics and controls is only going to last so long for most gamers.
That "whoa" passes and then? You are left with games that are limited by what your body can do physically, which is (except for the mentioned independence of your limbs from each other) actually less than what the abstraction through a keyboard or controller offers.
Which is why all VR games that are "made to run" VR-free end up feeling so lame and mediocre compared to other games in the same genre - cause that's what they are, as they have to be to accomodate the limitations of our wobbly, slow little bodies.
This might sound like I hate VR, I don't.
I actually appreciate it for the use it brings - I use it eg as a workout device that is vastly more enjoyable than doing "normal" workout.
And have you ever used it to digitally visit a house (some property companies offer that)? Pretty amazing.
And as a "story" device for games like Alyx. Can't beat the story immersion of VR.
But for gameplay? Nah, that honestly just feels like a step back, not forward.
tl;dr: If you want to experience Alyx, please use a VR device if you anyhow can. Even if it means not playing it at all until you can eventually afford that VR gear.
Or watch a playthrough of someone doing that - but careful, you might get dizzy because of the camera movement. At least that happens to me (and I don't get dizzy when actually using VR), not sure if that's a common phenomenon.
I feel bad, because I know a lot of people put so much effort into that conversion.
But playing the VR-free version is just going to make you feel bad about it, VR and non-VR games are just made differently and you'll lose so much while not gaining anything, really.
Last edited by TheSHEEEP on 12 April 2023 at 6:29 am UTC
