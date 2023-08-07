We're live now on Twitch!
Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Modrinth announce their Minecraft launcher is now in Beta

By - | Views: 8,695

Now available for more people to test, with more features and bug fixes the Modrinth launcher for Minecraft is now in Beta. Their team say they are try to change  the modded Minecraft landscape with it.


Pictured - Modrinth App on Linux, click pictures to enlarge.

I especially liked the walk-through it did when first loading in, guiding you through the Minecraft login, a login to their website and then it talks you through how to use the launcher. It all seems very professional and much sleeker than any other launcher I've used so far.

Features it offers:

  • Full support for vanilla, Forge, Fabric, and Quilt.
  • Full support for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
  • Modrinth modpack importing, either through the website or through a .mrpack file.
  • Modrinth modpack exporting to the .mrpack format to upload to the website or share with friends.
  • Importing of instances from a variety of different launchers, including MultiMC, GDLauncher, ATLauncher, CurseForge, and Prism Launcher.
  • The ability to update, add, and remove individual mods in a modpack.
  • The ability to run different modded instances in parallel.
  • The ability to view and share current and historical logs.
  • An auto-updater to ensure the app is always up-to-date.
  • An interactive tutorial to show you through the core features of the app.
  • Performance through the roof, backed by Rust and Tauri (not Electron!).
  • Fully open-source under the GNU GPLv3 license.

Some of the other work they've been doing recently includes boosting up their security, especially after the big modding incident recently where a bunch of mods on other modding platforms were compromised. So they've put up in-house authentication, two-factor authentication, and scoped personal access tokens. They also stopped entirely relying on GitHub for authentication and so you can now use Discord, Microsoft, Google, Steam, and/or GitLab or just stick with normal username / password to login.

There's more so read about it in their blog post. It's good to see Modrinth keep expanding, as it's a great platform for Minecraft modding and much more user and developer friendly. Especially nice with their open source focus on the app and the platform itself.

You can download it here.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Apps, Misc | Apps: Minecraft
7 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. Find me on Mastodon.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

triphora about 14 hours ago
  • New User
Did you get permission from the author of Modrinth's blog post to copy-paste the list of features?

Joking, always love to see posts about us on here!
StalePopcorn about 13 hours ago
View PC info
Off topic(?), I'm wondering if installing the straight-up Java version would be better than the Flatpak. Reason, I've got to login to my micro crap account every time I launch the damned thing and am wondering if it's a permissions issue
Seegras about 12 hours ago
View PC info
Not sure how I feel about it. Another modpack format?

Certainly modrinth already changed the modded landscape with their webpage alone: It's the best and up to date site for minecraft mods (not modpacks, yet, probably), with the best options to search and filter.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc