Modrinth announce their Minecraft launcher is now in Beta

Now available for more people to test, with more features and bug fixes the Modrinth launcher for Minecraft is now in Beta. Their team say they are try to change the modded Minecraft landscape with it.



Pictured - Modrinth App on Linux, click pictures to enlarge.

I especially liked the walk-through it did when first loading in, guiding you through the Minecraft login, a login to their website and then it talks you through how to use the launcher. It all seems very professional and much sleeker than any other launcher I've used so far.

Features it offers:

Full support for vanilla, Forge, Fabric, and Quilt.

Full support for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Modrinth modpack importing, either through the website or through a .mrpack file.

Modrinth modpack exporting to the .mrpack format to upload to the website or share with friends.

Importing of instances from a variety of different launchers, including MultiMC, GDLauncher, ATLauncher, CurseForge, and Prism Launcher.

The ability to update, add, and remove individual mods in a modpack.

The ability to run different modded instances in parallel.

The ability to view and share current and historical logs.

An auto-updater to ensure the app is always up-to-date.

An interactive tutorial to show you through the core features of the app.

Performance through the roof, backed by Rust and Tauri (not Electron!).

Fully open-source under the GNU GPLv3 license.

Some of the other work they've been doing recently includes boosting up their security, especially after the big modding incident recently where a bunch of mods on other modding platforms were compromised. So they've put up in-house authentication, two-factor authentication, and scoped personal access tokens. They also stopped entirely relying on GitHub for authentication and so you can now use Discord, Microsoft, Google, Steam, and/or GitLab or just stick with normal username / password to login.

There's more so read about it in their blog post. It's good to see Modrinth keep expanding, as it's a great platform for Minecraft modding and much more user and developer friendly. Especially nice with their open source focus on the app and the platform itself.

You can download it here.