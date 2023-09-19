Dwarf Fortress on Steam now officially available for Linux

Dwarf Fortress from Bay 12 Games and Kitfox Games has a fresh update available on Steam today, and this brings with it their official Native Linux support.

With the latest update now out they said they're going to continue working in parallel on different parts of the game like the adventure mode, with more to show on that coming soon. More user interface work is being done too and more work on the fort mode.

All the new stuff in the latest release:

New stuff Can view all alerts, including old ones that have been dismissed

Can view combat reports from creature sheets

Can pause combat reports whenever new events are added

Added crash logging

Can now play the game on Linux Major bug fixes Fixed crash from removing zone with assigned unit

Fixed multithreading crash related to announcements

Fixed a potential crash issue with monarch arrival and made them provide more wagons properly

Fixed potential crash related to certain traveling creatures

Ammo assignments are updated properly when changing uniforms

Removed ownership of food items whenever they are dropped (stops rotten food hoarding in rooms) Graphics additions/changes New stone ramp graphics Other bug fixes/tweaks Made creatures more able to get out of trees

Sped up mid-level map retrieval (helps slowdowns on large world embarks)

Optimized relationship lookup for socializing dwarves

Fixed out of bounds issue with wheelbarrows

Stopped music mods from throwing error when making a new world

Fixed crash when there's an invalid language (mods)

Made broker leave depot when last wagon leaves instead of first

I previously tested the Linux Beta that became available last month, and as far as I could see it was running really great. Dwarf Fortress on Steam also now has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from nearly 20,000 user reviews putting it in the top 500 best reviewed games on Steam of all time.

You can buy it on Steam.