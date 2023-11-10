GNOME gets €1M funding from the Sovereign Tech Fund

GNOME has received recognition as a Public Interest Infrastructure, and so they've been awarded €1M from the Sovereign Tech Fund.

"GNOME has played a major role in the Free Software, Open Source, and Linux desktop ecosystem for more than 25 years. The GNOME community is dedicated, diverse, and dynamic. The GNOME desktop and apps are used by millions of people and its technologies are deployed on countless devices and products.

We are excited to see the GNOME project recognized as critical digital infrastructure and are grateful to Sovereign Tech Fund for supporting our initiatives for GNOME and the wider Linux desktop." — GNOME Foundation

The GNOME Foundation say this money will go towards these projects:

Improve the current state of accessibility.

Design and prototype a new accessibility stack.

Encrypt user home directories individually.

Modernize secrets storage.

Increase the range and quality of hardware support.

Invest in Quality Assurance and Developer Experience.

Expand and broaden freedesktop APIs.

Consolidate and improve platform components.

See the announcement here.