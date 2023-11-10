Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone with no article paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Buy us a Coffee. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
GNOME gets €1M funding from the Sovereign Tech Fund

By - | Views: 9,401

GNOME has received recognition as a Public Interest Infrastructure, and so they've been awarded €1M from the Sovereign Tech Fund.

"GNOME has played a major role in the Free Software, Open Source, and Linux desktop ecosystem for more than 25 years. The GNOME community is dedicated, diverse, and dynamic. The GNOME desktop and apps are used by millions of people and its technologies are deployed on countless devices and products.

We are excited to see the GNOME project recognized as critical digital infrastructure and are grateful to Sovereign Tech Fund for supporting our initiatives for GNOME and the wider Linux desktop." — GNOME Foundation

The GNOME Foundation say this money will go towards these projects:

  • Improve the current state of accessibility.
  • Design and prototype a new accessibility stack.
  • Encrypt user home directories individually.
  • Modernize secrets storage.
  • Increase the range and quality of hardware support.
  • Invest in Quality Assurance and Developer Experience.
  • Expand and broaden freedesktop APIs.
  • Consolidate and improve platform components.

See the announcement here.

Tags: GNOME, Misc, Open Source
7 comments

Linux_Rocks about 14 hours ago
I didn't know that the Sovereign had a tech fund...

Brokatt about 14 hours ago
I don't see "Improve the state of VRR."
Highball about 13 hours ago
Quoting: BrokattI don't see "Improve the state of VRR."

Is this helpful?
$ gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features "['variable-refresh-rate']"
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/mutter/-/merge_requests/1154
wvstolzing about 13 hours ago
Quoting: Linux_RocksI didn't know that the Sovereign had a tech fund...

No! This has to be the Reapers' Indoctrination Fund!!!

Last edited by wvstolzing on 10 November 2023 at 3:27 pm UTC
Purple Library Guy about 12 hours ago
Quoting: wvstolzing
Quoting: Linux_RocksI didn't know that the Sovereign had a tech fund...

No! This has to be the Reapers' Indoctrination Fund!!!

Is that . . . a fountain pen nib?
wvstolzing about 12 hours ago
Quoting: Purple Library Guy
Quoting: wvstolzing
Quoting: Linux_RocksI didn't know that the Sovereign had a tech fund...

No! This has to be the Reapers' Indoctrination Fund!!!

Is that . . . a fountain pen nib?

I mean, he says something along the lines of "our numbers will blot out the sky" at one point -- so maybe he was talking about ink blots after all.
ElectricPrism about 7 hours ago
Considering the large number of sudden deaths this year, I wonder if some FOSS people would be interested in codifying certain FOSS projects as recipients in the event of their death.

I could easily think of a dozen FOSS projects that would be worthy recipients in my opinion.

Even what 1M could do for GIMP if they can get the foundation squared up.
Misc