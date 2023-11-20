Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone with no article paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Buy us a Coffee. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Portal: Revolution is an upcoming fully-featured Portal 2 prequel mod

By - | Views: 6,054

Well this is exciting! Modders sure do some amazing stuff with Valve games. Portal: Revolution releasing 5th January, 2024 is a new story with original characters, acting as a full gameplay prequel to Portal 2.

You play as a test subject who is awoken by a personality sphere called Stirling and join his mission to find a powerful device capable of restoring Aperture to its former glory.

Set in the dead and decaying Aperture facility the developers say it will present you with over 40 new puzzles, and they will use mechanics "not seen in Portal 2". How difficult will it be? They say "Portal: Revolutions puzzle difficulty starts where Portal 2 stops" but the new mechanics will be taught as you go along like any good puzzle game does. You can expect somewhere around 5-7 hours playtime.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

How was it made? They said it's using a "modified version of Portal 2: Community Edition's engine, which is a custom version of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Source Engine branch using licensed source code provided by Valve Software" which has allowed them to expand it and provide mechanics and various game engine improvements that weren't possible in the original Portal 2.

You can follow on Steam and the official site.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Mod, Puzzle, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Portal 2
7 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. Find me on Mastodon.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
Sponsor
2 comments

Spyker about 3 hours ago
I can't wait for this one, it seems awesome!
Ehvis about 2 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Nice. I'm always up for a well made and more difficult Portal mod. Let's see how it matches up to Portal Stories: Mel.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc