Former dev on Stardew Valley reveals their life-sim Sunkissed City

From developer Mr. Podunkian, who previously worked on Stardew Valley, a new life-sim is coming named Sunkissed City and it looks rather colourful and inviting. It's been teased for a while and only recently actually getting an official name, along with a Q4 2024 release date.

The inspiration from working on Stardew Valley is clear but hopefully it will be different enough to find an audience. The developer mentioned on Steam they worked on SV from the 1.4 update onwards. There's no trailer yet for Sunkissed City but a few screenshots make it look rather nice.

"Welcome to your new life in Apollo City, a sun-kissed seaside metropolis that's pumping with funky vibes and quirky characters.

As a fresh hire for the monolithic Pico corporation's new "Peco Pioneer" pilot program, you've been tasked with fostering a relationship with Apollo's vibrant community and putting in a good word for Pico's new eco-focused initiatives.

But all is not well in these bustling streets. The local wildlife has begun to behave more aggressively, the waters are devoid of life, monsters are pouring out from the sewers, and that's not to mention the constant migraines everyone's been having lately." — Steam Blurb

Game Features:

Enjoy a fresh start in Apollo City! - The city is a big place packed with a myriad of opportunities to occupy the days and nights of your new city life! Tend to DIY gardens set up by a local band of "plant-punks", spend a quiet afternoon in the park soaking up a good book, or schmooze it up with the locals over coffee at the Weird Dog Cafe. Snap photos of the wildlife around the city and its surrounds. Try your hand at fishing up "the big one" at Marin Shores. Forage for delicious edibles on a hike at Pinnacle Peak. Or perhaps a daring dive into the city's monster infested sewers is more your speed? You could always take up a gig sorting out shipments at the Pico warehouse for some extra cash.

Reinvent yourself! - With endless, deep customization options, you can be whoever you want to be. Pop into Threads to scope out the next piece of your new favorite fit, or get a complete makeover at Salon Flamingo. Make your clothing items your own with hundreds of different colors, patterns and material combinations. Give your living spaces your personal touch with a variety of fun, functional furniture pieces, or liven up your walls and floors with dozens of wallpaper and flooring types.

Socialize with the cityfolk! - Apollo City is home to a host of kooky characters to get to know (and love!). Build up your relationships with the locals and they'll open up to you with their daily successes and hardships. Brighten their day by gifting them hand-crafted presents (or maybe even some things you found in the trash...), and help them navigate their sometimes-messy lives in Apollo. You never know when they'll repay the favor. And if you're on the market to find that special someone, perhaps you'll find others in the city looking for the same!

Take back Apollo! - Work with the Keby, mysterious, prank-loving forest creatures, to tackle the various maladies afflicting the city and take back Apollo from the forces draining it of its color!

Explore the city with friends! - Sunkissed City features both online and split-screen multiplayer cooperative modes for you to enjoy your new city life alongside friends and family. Customize your experience with per-player difficulty and accessibility options to tailor the experience to groups of any gaming ability!

Could be another good one for casual gaming fans. And it appears it will have Linux support too.

You can follow it on Steam.