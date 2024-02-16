Be sure to follow us on Google News!
Metro Exodus hits 10 million sales - and there's more to come

By - | Views: 5,259

4A Games announced that Metro Exodus has now crossed over 10 million sales, and the good news is they have plans for more games to come. Writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) the official Metro account noted the recently announced Metro VR game, and also that the next mainline Metro game will come from 4A Games "when it's ready".

Metro Exodus turns 5 years old today, and has now sold over 10 Million copies. Metro will return in VR with Metro Awakening from @vertigogames in 2024 - and the next mainline Metro from @4AGames … When it’s ready Thank you for coming on the journey so far with us.

We definitely need more high-quality story-shooters like this, so it's really great to see them tease a proper mainline addition to the series is on the way don't you think?

Metro Exodus has a Native Linux version and it's rated Steam Deck Playable.

I have to confess, I still haven't actually gone through and finished Metro Exodus yet. Really enjoyed the gameplay and story in the first two though, so I really should do Exodus at some point. I remember first trying it out on Stadia (R.I.P) and being quite impressed there, and then later the Linux version when it appeared with the Steam release.

6 comments

Julius about 4 hours ago
View PC info
QuoteI still haven't actually gone through and finished Metro Exodus yet. Really enjoyed the gameplay and story in the first two though, so I really should do Exodus at some point.

It's a significant departure especially in gameplay from the first two, and IMHO much worse because Exodus is mostly an open-world game with loads of half-assed fetch quests that do not further the story in any way.

I really hope the upcoming VR title will go back to the roots of the first two, and given how badly suited VR is for open-world games I have some hopes that it will not totally suck.
based about 4 hours ago
View PC info
"and the good news is they have plans for more games to come" oh so they wont just close the company and stop making games after their most successful game? :p
StalePopcorn about 4 hours ago
View PC info
Easily the most beautiful, Exodus was only marred by existing in Last Light's better storyline.
WorMzy about 3 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Might be worth playing again to see if they ever fixed the lighthouse map crash bug. I stopped playing after encountering that.
FauconNoir about 2 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: WorMzyMight be worth playing again to see if they ever fixed the lighthouse map crash bug. I stopped playing after encountering that.
Yep, it is fixed !
KuJo about 2 hours ago
View PC info
QuoteI remember first trying it out on Stadia (R.I.P) and being quite impressed there, and then later the Linux version when it appeared with the Steam release.
Me, too!

BTW - I'm missing Stadia ...

Quoteand the good news is they have plans for more games to come.
And then again only Epic Store exclusive for 1 year like Exodus? That's great. (Irony off)


Last edited by KuJo on 16 February 2024 at 5:12 pm UTC
Misc