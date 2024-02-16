Metro Exodus hits 10 million sales - and there's more to come

4A Games announced that Metro Exodus has now crossed over 10 million sales, and the good news is they have plans for more games to come. Writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) the official Metro account noted the recently announced Metro VR game, and also that the next mainline Metro game will come from 4A Games "when it's ready".

We definitely need more high-quality story-shooters like this, so it's really great to see them tease a proper mainline addition to the series is on the way don't you think?

Metro Exodus has a Native Linux version and it's rated Steam Deck Playable.

I have to confess, I still haven't actually gone through and finished Metro Exodus yet. Really enjoyed the gameplay and story in the first two though, so I really should do Exodus at some point. I remember first trying it out on Stadia (R.I.P) and being quite impressed there, and then later the Linux version when it appeared with the Steam release.

