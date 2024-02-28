NVIDIA disclose new driver security issues - Feb 28

NVIDIA has revealed new GPU driver security issues in their latest bulletin, so here's what you need to know if you're using an NVIDIA GPU on Linux. This was announced February 28th.

To make sure you're not affected by the issues listed below you need to have a driver version at a minimum of either 550.54.14 (released 23rd February), 535.161.07 (released February 22nd) or 470.239.06 (released February 22nd) as all prior versions are affected.

The issues that affect Linux are:

CVE ID Description Severity CWE Impacts CVE‑2024‑0074 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Linux contains a vulnerability where an attacker may access a memory location after the end of the buffer. A successful exploit of this vulnerability may lead to denial of service and data tampering. High CWE‑788 Denial of service, data tampering CVE‑2024‑0078 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer, where a user in a guest can cause a NULL-pointer dereference in the host, which may lead to denial of service. Medium CWE‑476 Denial of service CVE‑2024‑0075 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability where a user may cause a NULL-pointer dereference by accessing passed parameters the validity of which has not been checked. A successful exploit of this vulnerability may lead to denial of service and limited information disclosure. Medium CWE-476 Denial of service, limited information disclosure CVE‑2022‑42265 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer handler, where an unprivileged regular user can cause integer overflow, which may lead to denial of service, information disclosure, and data tampering. Medium CWE‑190 Denial of service, information disclosure, and data tampering

There's also a few issues that affected just Windows too and the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager / Driver.

See the full NVIDIA security bulletin for more.