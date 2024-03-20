Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
Stardew Valley 1.6 is out now - player count on Steam explodes

By - | Views: 7,748

ConcernedApe has released the huge Stardew Valley 1.6 update now, and it's absolutely crammed full of new content. Time to get farming again?

The developer said it adds new content but focuses mainly on the valley but there's additions and improvements to almost all areas of the game. Plus various quality of life features, and bug fixes. This has caused a huge surge on Steam, with Stardew seeing a new all-time peak player count of 146,159 in the early hours of this morning. The previous all time peak of 94,879 was back in January 2021.

The non-spoiler additions include:

  • A new major festival.
  • Two new mini festivals.
  • A new environmental event.
  • Hundreds of new lines of dialogue.
  • A new end-game skill system.
  • New crops, crafting items, furniture, and more.
  • A new farm type: Meadowlands Farm.
  • Multiple pets.
  • You can now have up to 8 players on PC.
  • Performance improvements.

So much more is included, that I won't spoil directly, but you can spoil yourself by reading through the rather lengthy patch notes on the official website. Scrolling through it myself, there really is a surprising amount of additions!

Stardew Valley has Native Linux support and it is Steam Deck Verified.

Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Casual, Farming, Indie Game, Update | Apps: Stardew Valley
5 comments

WorMzy about 5 hours ago
Quote
  • You can now drink mayonnaise and jelly, and eat pickles.

GOTY.
Linux_Rocks about 4 hours ago
Quoting: WorMzy
Quote
  • You can now drink mayonnaise and jelly, and eat pickles.

GOTY.
ShabbyX about 4 hours ago
My 7 year old loves playing this game with us. It's cute how he works so hard to gather ingredients to cook a dish and just eat it right away, lol (or drink milk right after milking the cow, because of course you need to drink your milk)
Geppeto35 about 2 hours ago
I never succeeded to pass the first hour, but feel like missing something great
Pengling 7 minutes ago
I'm still chipping away at my Super Bomberman R 2 story-mode revisit right now, but the new major updates for Stardew Valley and Pizza Tower will most definitely be my picks for this weekend.

QuotePets that love you will sometimes give you gifts.
I hope that doesn't mean what it sounds like!
