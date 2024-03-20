Stardew Valley 1.6 is out now - player count on Steam explodes

ConcernedApe has released the huge Stardew Valley 1.6 update now, and it's absolutely crammed full of new content. Time to get farming again?

The developer said it adds new content but focuses mainly on the valley but there's additions and improvements to almost all areas of the game. Plus various quality of life features, and bug fixes. This has caused a huge surge on Steam, with Stardew seeing a new all-time peak player count of 146,159 in the early hours of this morning. The previous all time peak of 94,879 was back in January 2021.

The non-spoiler additions include:

A new major festival.

Two new mini festivals.

A new environmental event.

Hundreds of new lines of dialogue.

A new end-game skill system.

New crops, crafting items, furniture, and more.

A new farm type: Meadowlands Farm.

Multiple pets.

You can now have up to 8 players on PC.

Performance improvements.

So much more is included, that I won't spoil directly, but you can spoil yourself by reading through the rather lengthy patch notes on the official website. Scrolling through it myself, there really is a surprising amount of additions!

Stardew Valley has Native Linux support and it is Steam Deck Verified.

You can buy a copy from

GOG

Humble Store

Steam