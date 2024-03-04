Valve reveals schedule of sales events for the rest of 2024

Are you saving up for a particular game, or just want to know what sales events are coming up on Steam? Got you covered here, as Valve have now revealed all.

There's an event for all occasions now, some big and some small but developers can get involved in many of them to show off demos and give discounts to hook more players in.

So here's all the upcoming events in one easy list:

Spring Sale: March 14 - 21 (major seasonal sale)

Deckbuilders Fest: March 25 - April 1

FPS Fest: April 15 - 22

Farming Fest: April 29 - May 6

Endless Replayability Fest: May 13 - 20

Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 - June 3

Next Fest: June 10 - 17

Summer Sale: June 27 - July 11 (major seasonal sale)

Tower Defense Fest: July 29 - August 5

Fighting Games Fest: August 5 - 12

Rhythm Fest: August 19 - 26

Space Exploration Fest: September 2 - 9

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16 - 23

Turn-based RPG Fest: September 30 - October 7

Next Fest: October Edition: October 14 - 21

Steam Scream Fest 3 (cheekier name pending): October 28 - November 4

Cooking Fest: November 11 - 18

Steam Autumn Sale (major seasonal sale): November 27 - December 4

Steam Winter Sale (major seasonal sale): December 19 - January 2

That's a lot of chances to bag some good discounts.

All details taken from the Steamworks Post, and some others from the previous post.

So maybe it's time to fill up that wishlist? Are you waiting on a particular game? I've got a few in mind I still want to pick up. Okay, more than a few. I have over 300 games in my Steam wishlist at this point…