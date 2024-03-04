Valve reveals schedule of sales events for the rest of 2024

Are you saving up for a particular game, or just want to know what sales events are coming up on Steam? Got you covered here, as Valve have now revealed all.
There's an event for all occasions now, some big and some small but developers can get involved in many of them to show off demos and give discounts to hook more players in.
So here's all the upcoming events in one easy list:
- Spring Sale: March 14 - 21 (major seasonal sale)
- Deckbuilders Fest: March 25 - April 1
- FPS Fest: April 15 - 22
- Farming Fest: April 29 - May 6
- Endless Replayability Fest: May 13 - 20
- Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 - June 3
- Next Fest: June 10 - 17
- Summer Sale: June 27 - July 11 (major seasonal sale)
- Tower Defense Fest: July 29 - August 5
- Fighting Games Fest: August 5 - 12
- Rhythm Fest: August 19 - 26
- Space Exploration Fest: September 2 - 9
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16 - 23
- Turn-based RPG Fest: September 30 - October 7
- Next Fest: October Edition: October 14 - 21
- Steam Scream Fest 3 (cheekier name pending): October 28 - November 4
- Cooking Fest: November 11 - 18
- Steam Autumn Sale (major seasonal sale): November 27 - December 4
- Steam Winter Sale (major seasonal sale): December 19 - January 2
That's a lot of chances to bag some good discounts.
All details taken from the Steamworks Post, and some others from the previous post.
So maybe it's time to fill up that wishlist? Are you waiting on a particular game? I've got a few in mind I still want to pick up. Okay, more than a few. I have over 300 games in my Steam wishlist at this point…
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
10 comments
i can`t wait for the Spring Sale! to many Games are on my wishlist.
The only Steam game I'm looking to buy is The Faceless Double, but that isn't on Steam yet, so...
I've got 42 games on my wishlist, but 11 of them are marked as Coming Soon (some of them have been marked as such for a couple of years, now; Did we ever hear more about Covert Critter, on that note?), but my taste in games tends to most often not line up with the various Steam events and sales (and the Discovery Queue is usually utterly hopeless at dealing with me, too).
Since there's no Platformer Fest or Maze Fest, I've already had my slim pickings in the very pro-dinosaur (at least for the genres I enjoy) Dinos vs. Robots Fest. I'm always left hoping that what I'm interested in will end up in the more general big sales, so I'll just be over in my corner waiting for those!
Last edited by Pengling on 4 March 2024 at 2:10 pm UTC
Since there's no Platformer Fest or Maze Fest, I've already had my slim pickings in the very pro-dinosaur (at least for the genres I enjoy) Dinos vs. Robots Fest. I'm always left hoping that what I'm interested in will end up in the more general big sales, so I'll just be over in my corner waiting for those!
Last edited by Pengling on 4 March 2024 at 2:10 pm UTC
Quoting: PenglingI've got 42 games on my wishlist, but 11 of them are marked as Coming Soon (some of them have been marked as such for a couple of years, now
Just checked my own wishlist - 79 games on there, and I'm in the same boat. Some of them are ANCIENT, and still Coming Soon. In fact, nearly all of the ones I really, really want are Coming Soon. Pretty frustrating! Still. Nice to have something to look forward to. And I have a heap of backlog to play - Pacific Drive, most recently.
But "Coming Soon" are a bit of a pain when "Soon" turns into literal years. Remember The Last Night?? I only removed that from my wishlist late last year! 6 years! Even the copy-cat game Replaced is still "Coming soon" after 3 years. What a mess.
Quoting: scaineBut "Coming Soon" are a bit of a pain when "Soon" turns into literal years. Remember The Last Night?? I only removed that from my wishlist late last year! 6 years! Even the copy-cat game Replaced is still "Coming soon" after 3 years. What a mess.
I'm not sure the change to disallow free text really gave us more information. (And we sure lost some chuckles.)
2 Likes, Who?
No please Liam, don't do this to me again. I have no more money to buy anything. I already sold my gaming computer, now I must survive on a wooden pc.
Last edited by Minux on 4 March 2024 at 3:31 pm UTC
Last edited by Minux on 4 March 2024 at 3:31 pm UTC
Quoting: scaineBut "Coming Soon" are a bit of a pain when "Soon" turns into literal years. Remember The Last Night?? I only removed that from my wishlist late last year! 6 years! Even the copy-cat game Replaced is still "Coming soon" after 3 years. What a mess.Miegakure "Coming soon". Been waiting 14 years now.
4 Likes, Who?
Quoting: MinuxNo please Liam, don't do this to me again. I have no more money to buy anything. I already sold my gaming computer, now I must survive on a wooden pc.
Don't shoot the messenger!
4 Likes, Who?
Hope they'll finally put the OLED Steam Deck on sale in the spring sale. I beg you Mr. Valve❗❗
0 Likes
Out of that list, I'm looking forward to:
- more next fests. great discoveries here!
- space exploration
- turn based rpg
the rest, I'll just keep looking at my endless wishlist lol
- more next fests. great discoveries here!
- space exploration
- turn based rpg
the rest, I'll just keep looking at my endless wishlist lol
See more from me