Yuzu agrees to pay Nintendo $2.4 million and will entirely shut down

By - | Views: 16,006

After Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against the Yuzu team, it was pretty much inevitable this was going to happen wasn't it. The end of Yuzu is officially here.

Nintendo and Tropic Haze LLC (Yuzu) filed a joint motion for the court to enter Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction, so as I understand it's not quite final until the judge stamps it.

As a result the Yuzu team have announced their intention to shut everything down, and have agreed to pay Nintendo $2.4M USD in damages. As per the other document, Yuzu will also transfer the domain name used over to Nintendo and they have agreed to delete every single thing related to Yuzu that they have.

Writing in the yuzu Discord (and posted on X) the developer bunnei said:

Hello yuz-ers and Citra fans:

We write today to inform you that yuzu and yuzu’s support of Citra are being discontinued, effective immediately.

yuzu and its team have always been against piracy. We started the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and were not intending to cause harm. But we see now that because our projects can circumvent Nintendo’s technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorized hardware, they have led to extensive piracy. In particular, we have been deeply disappointed when users have used our software to leak game content prior to its release and ruin the experience for legitimate purchasers and fans.

We have come to the decision that we cannot continue to allow this to occur. Piracy was never our intention, and we believe that piracy of video games and on video game consoles should end. Effective today, we will be pulling our code repositories offline, discontinuing our Patreon accounts and Discord servers, and, soon, shutting down our websites. We hope our actions will be a small step toward ending piracy of all creators’ works.

Thank you for your years of support and for understanding our decision.

Considering it's open source though, and has been out in the wild for some time now, it's unlikely this is truly the end because it's been so widely circulated. However, it will make it a lot harder for anyone seeking it out, and no doubt put off anyone from doing anything with Yuzu code they might still have.

For now, the Ryujinx project at least still exists and as far as I know hasn't had Nintendo come knocking — yet.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Emulation, Misc, Nintendo, Open Source
48 comments
LordDaveTheKind about 8 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
As I wrote somewhere else, N- was fully aware that all their accusations (Yuzu community being responsible about spreading piracy, Yuzu allowing TotK to work and get leaked before release, etc.) are all bogus. Their plan has been to shut down Yuzu by buying time in the trial procedures, and therefore drowning them in legal fees they can no longer afford.


Last edited by LordDaveTheKind on 4 March 2024 at 8:01 pm UTC
Termy about 8 hours ago
View PC info
It's a real shame that most legal systems favor big money over fairness and justice...

I hope Nintendo will choke on the money...
sophiee about 8 hours ago
View PC info
welp.. rest in pieces yuzu
s01itude about 8 hours ago
Without going into too many details my main suspicion here is that Nintendo obtained logs from discord that exposed the development team of some illegal activities -there's been some leaks of such if you know the right corners to find them, I will reiterate that these are merely leaks and therefore speculation not evidence- and used them to strong arm them into this settlement. This to me makes even more sense with consideration that the original lawsuit filing was very vague about any specific person(s) involved only really naming the parent company and the online handle of one member of their team.

Again this is all speculation, but if true it should be a warning to everyone to just not even entertain the idea of piracy. Companies can and will find out and they will prosecute and (especially in the recent cases with Nintendo) the final judgement will be a strong one.
neon_soaked_chryssalid about 8 hours ago
View PC info
Hopefully this is where it stops and they don't go after the team members individually. They've proven in the past that they're willing to completely ruin people's lives that get in their way.
Pengling about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Sadly inevitable, but seemingly not as dire as the fate of Gary Bowser. And I suppose it does spare us from any dangerous precedents that could be set by a lawsuit, that could've potentially done harm to other projects that've done Linux-gaming a lot of good.

Still, if anyone's after any Nintendo-style gaming minus Nintendo that can be played on Linux, please swing by the forum and contribute to the game-list (shameless plug, I know, but I think it's worth proving that this particular brand of all-ages gaming can be done without them).


Last edited by Pengling on 4 March 2024 at 8:37 pm UTC
grigi about 7 hours ago
View PC info
I'm happy to say I've never bought a Nintento console, and also have never even played one of their games.

There was that big hoohaa about some N64 emulator that was too good for its time and Nintendo throwing lots of resources to find whomever was responsible for it existing. That didn't stop N64 emulation.
doragasu about 7 hours ago
View PC info
Aaaaand... rich makes right 😪
Luke_Nukem about 7 hours ago
View PC info
> pay Nintendo $2.4M USD

HOW? With what?
MercifulBoss about 7 hours ago
Idk why emulator devs are dumb enough to do this kinda stuff in the West. Its the same with pirate sites/groups - if you wanna do this do it in a place where US jurisdiction can't reach you. Like Russia, Belarus or China. If Yuzu was in Russia/Belarus/China it would be untouchable.
Misc