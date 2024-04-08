Dwarf Fortress hits 800,000 sales and no sign of it stopping

Dwarf Fortress on Steam and itch.io has been a mega success for Bay 12 Games, a deserved success, given their previous free release supported and updated for a long time. Now the developers have confirmed it's closing in on a million sales.

In a chat with PC Gamer, they confirmed it crossed over 800,000 sales and there's a million wishlists outstanding for it. Overall, remarkable stuff.

It beat their own wild expectations too, with Kitfox Games head blogging about back in February last year it was expected to only hit 160,000 in the first two months but by January last year it had already crossed over 500,000.

Going by reports from Bay 12 Games on their forum it sold around 27,000 copies in the recent Winter Sale and 13,500 in January as well so sales are still quite strong (there's been no update posted for February or March yet). No doubt the upcoming Adventure Mode update due later this month will give it a nice big boost too.

You can buy it on:

itch.io

Steam