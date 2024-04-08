You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
Dwarf Fortress hits 800,000 sales and no sign of it stopping

Dwarf Fortress on Steam and itch.io has been a mega success for Bay 12 Games, a deserved success, given their previous free release supported and updated for a long time. Now the developers have confirmed it's closing in on a million sales.

In a chat with PC Gamer, they confirmed it crossed over 800,000 sales and there's a million wishlists outstanding for it. Overall, remarkable stuff.

It beat their own wild expectations too, with Kitfox Games head blogging about back in February last year it was expected to only hit 160,000 in the first two months but by January last year it had already crossed over 500,000.

Going by reports from Bay 12 Games on their forum it sold around 27,000 copies in the recent Winter Sale and 13,500 in January as well so sales are still quite strong (there's been no update posted for February or March yet). No doubt the upcoming Adventure Mode update due later this month will give it a nice big boost too.

You can buy it on:

itch.io

Steam

3 comments

soulsource about 13 hours ago
I still prefer the old UI and work assignment though. But I also love the new music... Maybe I should just download the soundtrack and play 0.43...
NathanaelKStottlemyer about 12 hours ago
Quoting: soulsourceI still prefer the old UI and work assignment, though. But I also love the new music... Maybe I should just download the soundtrack and play 0.43...

I got the free version of the new dwarf fortress and I couldn't figure out how to do anything.
rhavenn about 10 hours ago
I want to like Dwarf Fortress with the new UI. I did buy it once they released a native Linux version with the new UI. However, the in-game "flow" for how to do stuff is just so incredibly unpolished. I just don't get how they've been spending 10+ years of development time. For example, you get a bunch of blue helmet mushrooms (or whatever) and you have 2 or 3 things that look like they might process them, but there is no in-game method to figure out exactly what A goes to B goes to C to produce Y. You HAVE you to use the wiki and kinda chain it all together. However, then when you get red blob tubers (or whatever) they're handled completely differently. This is inherently fine..but when I look at the info page for item Y it should tell me how to process them with what.

I found worker management is still wonky and it took forever to figure out how to manage the military just by clicking around random menus. It doesn't work the same way as other menus if I remember right.

I love RimWorld and have over 1,000 hours in it. I really wanted to like Dwarf Fortress and the work they've put in on the "engine" to build the world, track the dwarves and all the stats, etc.... is impressive. However, the "interface" to that is just bad.
