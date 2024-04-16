It took about 15 years but epic roguelike Caves of Qud is nearly done

Caves of Qud from developer Freehold Games and publisher Kitfox Games is approaching the 1.0 finishing line, and so their roadmap towards the release has been put up and it sounds really exciting.

A big part of the work they've been doing is on the UI (user interface) to make it a lot more modern, and the good news there is that it's complete! A fresh public pre-release is coming soon that will feature:

- ALL NEW INTERFACE - The much-touted, transformational UI redesign is complete! Fully mouseable, fully gamepaddable, and gorgeous, but all carefully designed to maintain the essence of what makes Qud Qud.

- A refresh of the starting town of Joppa, with as much texture & lived-in feeling as the rest of the world.

- Hundreds of new sound and visual effects.

- 40 new achievements.

- Several new narrative touches, big bug fixes, & performance improvements.

Some shots of the new interface (click them to enlarge):





What's coming up next? Throughout the Summer and Fall they will be working to finish the main quest, and provide something for people who have finished it. That, plus a "more hands-on" tutorial. Then lots of smaller things like achievements, some missing sounds, visual effects, bug fixes and so on.

As for when it will release? They don't have an exact date yet but it will be sometime in late 2024.

How about after release though? They said they plan to keep updating it with major content and system releases, although how much they do " does depend on the financial realities of sales, but no matter what, we have two big DLCs planned already". They're not sure yet if the DLC will be free or paid just yet.

See more in the dev post.

You can buy it from:

GOG

itch.io

Steam