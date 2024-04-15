MineClone2, inspired by Minecraft, gets renamed to VoxeLibre

Inspired by the core gameplay of Minecraft, the name MineClone2 was not a particularly good one and it seems the developers were aware and so it's gone through a rebrand to be now called VoxeLibre.

Built on the free and open source Minetest game engine, it's one of the most popular voxel sandbox open-world games around as an alternative to Minecraft. As they announced on their Git page about the renaming:

Based on the small overall amount of votes here, a similarly small amount of votes on Matrix, the large amount of people who voted on Discord and the large margin by which the name VoxeLibre won the voting on Discord, as well as the heated discussion that followed the survey on private dev chats... The new name of this project will be VoxeLibre

You can see their most recent update trailer below:

Well, if they want to eventually actually shake all the Minecraft clone comments to become properly their own thing, a better name like this was going to be needed.