A favourite coffee-break game Rack and Slay now Steam Deck Verified plus a big update

Rack and Slay is a dungeon crawler where you're a billiard ball, and you've got to shoot yourself across every dungeon level to pot all the other very angry balls. It's good fun and now it's even better.

Easily my current favourite coffee-break game, it's so easy to just jump into it for a quick run to load up on various abilities and see how ridiculous you can make it. A week ago, Valve gave it the green tick to be Steam Deck Verified, so now taking it on the go is a great experience too.

On top of that, Update 1.1 released this week adding in an Endless Mode, so once you've finished you can keep going and it will just keep upping the stakes giving you additional enemies and generating harder layouts, but on top of it an ever-increasing enemy damage multiplier is introduced, making it especially tricky to survive not clearing all enemies with your initial set of shots.

The update also gives you a new item, Stop Shot, which the developer explained: "Some players found themselves wishing for more post-shot control, and Stop Shot is here to help. With this item, if you aim at an enemy straight on you will stop in place after hitting it. The maximum angle is 5° with one copy of the item but can be multiplied by stacking it."

You'll also find a new enemy, Floaty, a balloon-carrying enemy ball that slows down quicker than normal balls and it sounds like quite a nuisance, shedding balloons when you pot it into a hole so you need to hit it again.

The developer also mentioned a few more small Steam Deck improvements. See more in the update notes.

Available to buy on Steam. It's also 15% off until July 11th.