Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

A favourite coffee-break game Rack and Slay now Steam Deck Verified plus a big update

By - | Views: 11,307

Rack and Slay is a dungeon crawler where you're a billiard ball, and you've got to shoot yourself across every dungeon level to pot all the other very angry balls. It's good fun and now it's even better.

Easily my current favourite coffee-break game, it's so easy to just jump into it for a quick run to load up on various abilities and see how ridiculous you can make it. A week ago, Valve gave it the green tick to be Steam Deck Verified, so now taking it on the go is a great experience too.

On top of that, Update 1.1 released this week adding in an Endless Mode, so once you've finished you can keep going and it will just keep upping the stakes giving you additional enemies and generating harder layouts, but on top of it an ever-increasing enemy damage multiplier is introduced, making it especially tricky to survive not clearing all enemies with your initial set of shots.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

The update also gives you a new item, Stop Shot, which the developer explained: "Some players found themselves wishing for more post-shot control, and Stop Shot is here to help. With this item, if you aim at an enemy straight on you will stop in place after hitting it. The maximum angle is 5° with one copy of the item but can be multiplied by stacking it."

You'll also find a new enemy, Floaty, a balloon-carrying enemy ball that slows down quicker than normal balls and it sounds like quite a nuisance, shedding balloons when you pot it into a hole so you need to hit it again.

The developer also mentioned a few more small Steam Deck improvements. See more in the update notes.

Available to buy on Steam. It's also 15% off until July 11th.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Dungeon Crawler, Indie Game, Steam | Apps: Rack and Slay
5 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc