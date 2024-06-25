Archrebel Tactics is a wild sci-fi turn-based strategy game inspired by Rebelstar and X-COM

Inspired by the original Rebelstar from 1986 and in parts UFO: Enemy Unknown / X-COM: UFO Defense, you may want to take a look at Archrebel Tactics if you like your strategy games with a retro look and feel.

As a huge fan of X-COM and similar turn-based strategy games, after growing up playing it on the Amiga, I'm a big sucker for games like this. Spotting it pop up on social media recently, the style is really what pulled me in. With its mixture of a clear retro looked, spruced up with various animations and cool lighting effects it's really looking great.

Story: "Seeking prosperity on a newly colonized planet named Kaprical, the player is coerced to fight for survival, skirmishing against an unexpected totalitarian faction. By gathering followers, looting, purchasing, and capturing powerful droids, the player will eventually assemble a force to repel the intruder that took control of the planet's colonies in secrecy."

Check out their early trailer:

All the features you would expect in such a game will be there, here's some of what's planned for the release:

Single-player campaign with persistent and multiple-choice progress.

Partially procedurally-generated campaign missions.

Good old Laser Squad/X-COM action point system.

Partially destructible environments.

Pixel precision shooting.

Ranged and melee combat.

Full programmable and procedurally-generated single missions for endless replay value.

An inventory system with slot and weight limit control.

Optional permadeath (Iron-mode).

A reactive morale system able to cause effects like bravery, fear, or panic.

A stamina system that controls tiredness and the need for resting.

Retro-looking GFX with modern VFX like particles, shaders, and bone-based animations.

Skill-based actions for shooting, melee combat, repairing, healing, etc.

Level-up system with class selection for specialized perks.

The developer also noted they're planning post-release additions like local campaign co-op and PvP. If it sells well enough, they will also look into online play.

If you're a turn-based tactics fan, this seems to have it all. Still early on in development though, but very promising so far and recently the demo put up a Linux demo too.

There's a Native Linux demo available via itch.io. You can also follow it on Steam.