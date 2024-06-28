You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Aspyr Media announce a STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter remaster arriving on August 1

By - | Views: 15,096

2002 is calling. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter is making a return and coming to PC from Aspyr Media, with their remaster arriving on August 1st.

Given how bad the release of STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection also by Aspyr has been, it's probably worth holding back a little to see some reviews on this one because that is still sitting at a Mostly Negative rating on Steam.

From the press release it notes: "Become the most feared Bounty Hunter in the galaxy! As Jango Fett, you’ll have to jump, jetpack, climb, and maneuver in this iconic action-adventure game featuring a variety of visual improvements on modern platforms, as well as Steam Deck support and a number of DualSense controller features for PlayStation 5 players." [emphasis added]

Trailer is below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Key Features

  • Let the Hunt Begin: In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll play as Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.
  • Relive the Timeless Tale: Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones™. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware.
  • Armed to the Teeth: Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.

You can follow it on Steam. Priced at $19.99 but it will be 10% off at release.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Steam Deck, Steam Play, Aspyr Media, Steam, Third-person shooter, Upcoming
12 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
12 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

Eike 3 days ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quote2002 is calling.

I still want my 2015 back though...
Viesta2015 3 days ago
View PC info
Aspyr if you screw this up somehow...
Seriously though i can finally stop emulating this. :D
StalePopcorn 3 days ago
View PC info
Fumble Media announce…
Linux_Rocks 3 days ago
View PC info
Cool, I really liked it on GameCube back in the day. I might get it on Switch, but the PS5 version supports haptics. So I'll probably go PlayStation this time.
slaapliedje 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: Eike
Quote2002 is calling.

I still want my 2015 back though...
My friend and I decided we want the 90s back. Especially if we got to keep our current salaries with the cost of everything from the 90s...
NathanaelKStottlemyer 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: slaapliedje
Quoting: Eike
Quote2002 is calling.

I still want my 2015 back though...
My friend and I decided we want the 90s back. Especially if we got to keep our current salaries with the cost of everything from the 90s...

Can we get a greatest hits board for comments? Because this deserves one.
neolith a day ago
View PC info
While they are at it, can they turn back time a couple months and unfumble the Battlefront release?
I am incredibly disappointed in how that went. It should be impossible to screw up a re-release of an old game so badly, that the original still has a way higher playercount...


Last edited by neolith on 29 June 2024 at 9:56 am UTC
dziadulewicz a day ago
View PC info
Desktop Linux support officially would be a nice hat tip too. I recall Aspyr was (or is?) amongst Linux supporters.

Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!
D34VA_ a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: dziadulewiczDesktop Linux support officially would be a nice hat tip too. I recall Aspyr was (or is?) amongst Linux supporters.

Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!

They have a habit of abandoning their Linux ports. Borderlands 2's native build is behind the game's current Windows build and does not support the Commander Lilith DLC, as an example.
slaapliedje a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: dziadulewiczDesktop Linux support officially would be a nice hat tip too. I recall Aspyr was (or is?) amongst Linux supporters.

Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!
Sort of... It's more like how I can read the original Odyssey by Homer... but only by pulling out my phone and running the translate app via a camera over it. Sometimes it gets a little janky and wrong words will pop up, then change around so the sentence structure will be correct for English, but it's still going to sit in a closed book as Greek... I wouldn't consider that native either.

That of course is different than emulation, where that would be me plugging a Greek dictionary chip into my brain so that I can read the original text.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc