Aspyr Media announce a STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter remaster arriving on August 1

2002 is calling. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter is making a return and coming to PC from Aspyr Media, with their remaster arriving on August 1st.

Given how bad the release of STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection also by Aspyr has been, it's probably worth holding back a little to see some reviews on this one because that is still sitting at a Mostly Negative rating on Steam.

From the press release it notes: "Become the most feared Bounty Hunter in the galaxy! As Jango Fett, you’ll have to jump, jetpack, climb, and maneuver in this iconic action-adventure game featuring a variety of visual improvements on modern platforms, as well as Steam Deck support and a number of DualSense controller features for PlayStation 5 players." [emphasis added]

Trailer is below:

Key Features

In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll play as Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. Relive the Timeless Tale: Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones™. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware.

Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones™. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware. Armed to the Teeth: Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.

You can follow it on Steam. Priced at $19.99 but it will be 10% off at release.