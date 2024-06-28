Aspyr Media announce a STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter remaster arriving on August 1

2002 is calling. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter is making a return and coming to PC from Aspyr Media, with their remaster arriving on August 1st.
Given how bad the release of STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection also by Aspyr has been, it's probably worth holding back a little to see some reviews on this one because that is still sitting at a Mostly Negative rating on Steam.
From the press release it notes: "Become the most feared Bounty Hunter in the galaxy! As Jango Fett, you’ll have to jump, jetpack, climb, and maneuver in this iconic action-adventure game featuring a variety of visual improvements on modern platforms, as well as Steam Deck support and a number of DualSense controller features for PlayStation 5 players." [emphasis added]
Trailer is below:
Direct Link
Key Features
- Let the Hunt Begin: In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll play as Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.
- Relive the Timeless Tale: Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones™. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today's consoles and hardware.
- Armed to the Teeth: Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.
You can follow it on Steam. Priced at $19.99 but it will be 10% off at release.
Seriously though i can finally stop emulating this. :D
Quoting: slaapliedjeQuoting: EikeMy friend and I decided we want the 90s back. Especially if we got to keep our current salaries with the cost of everything from the 90s...Quote2002 is calling.
I still want my 2015 back though...
Can we get a greatest hits board for comments? Because this deserves one.
I am incredibly disappointed in how that went. It should be impossible to screw up a re-release of an old game so badly, that the original still has a way higher playercount...
Last edited by neolith on 29 June 2024 at 9:56 am UTC
Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!
Quoting: dziadulewiczDesktop Linux support officially would be a nice hat tip too. I recall Aspyr was (or is?) amongst Linux supporters.
Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!
They have a habit of abandoning their Linux ports. Borderlands 2's native build is behind the game's current Windows build and does not support the Commander Lilith DLC, as an example.
Quoting: dziadulewiczDesktop Linux support officially would be a nice hat tip too. I recall Aspyr was (or is?) amongst Linux supporters.Sort of... It's more like how I can read the original Odyssey by Homer... but only by pulling out my phone and running the translate app via a camera over it. Sometimes it gets a little janky and wrong words will pop up, then change around so the sentence structure will be correct for English, but it's still going to sit in a closed book as Greek... I wouldn't consider that native either.
Gaming via Proton on Linux is actually Linux native gaming; calls and commands are turned into Linux understandable form!
That of course is different than emulation, where that would be me plugging a Greek dictionary chip into my brain so that I can read the original text.
