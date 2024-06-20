DRM lease protocol support finally merged for GNOME Wayland - great for VR fans

VR fans rejoice! The GNOME project has finally pulled in DRM lease protocol support today, something required for getting VR under GNOME on Wayland working well.
The issue was posted to the GNOME GitLab over 3 years ago, so this really has been a long time coming.
The Merge Request to actually add in support for it was created by developer José Expósito on May 10th, based on work done by developers Jonas Ådahl and Sebastian Wick. So now the issue noted above created over 3 years ago has been closed with it.
Pictured - Valve Index
So with this, you should hopefully be good to go using services like SteamVR on Linux (and others) under GNOME Wayland, once the next release of GNOME and Mutter are out with this new code pulled in.
The next release, GNOME 47, is due on September 14th. Followed up by GNOME 47.1 due on October 12th.
Really great to see!
Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.
Quoting: pleasereadthemanualI hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.
Quoting: slaapliedjeI've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?Quoting: pleasereadthemanualI hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.
Quoting: pleasereadthemanualIt is quite widespread unfortunately, you can do a general search like "wayland clipboard issues" on any search engine of choice and still find a lot of new threads like this, this as well as numerous bug reports that are still open. Most often it is a case of "sometimes don't work" as in if I copy 10 things 3 of them might not register and have to be copied a couple times again before they register.Quoting: slaapliedjeI hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...I've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?
It is especially bad between wayland and x11, as that crossover don't always sync and you can end up with one thing in the x11 clipboard, one thing in wayland's clipboard and even a third in primary.
Quoting: pleasereadthemanualUsually older apps, like I know the Nitrokey one doesn't work correctly in Wayland. It has a systray icon that you're supposed to be able to use the drop down, select the password and it will go into the clipboard for unlocking KeepassXC in Xorg, but it doesn't work in Wayland. There are a few other times I've ran into it, but can't recall exactly where...Quoting: slaapliedjeI've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?Quoting: pleasereadthemanualI hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.
Quoting: CloversheenIt is quite widespread unfortunately, you can do a general search like "wayland clipboard issues" on any search engine of choice and still find a lot of new threads like this, thisOh. I've been using Neovim with that exact same configuration option set, but Neovim supports Wayland's clipboard just fine, so I never noticed in the upgrade to Plasma 6.
Then for this:
QuoteIf I’m not mistaken the standard wayland behavior is to forget clipboard content from a window, if the window is closed.Maybe this was true a long time ago, but it's not true anymore? I just tried testing it and the content of the clipboard remains.
Do I just use more Wayland-native applications than other people? I've been using Wayland for 2 years now and never run into clipboard issues.
I mean, technically it happened with the ames script because it relied on calling X clipboard tools from the CLI which obviously don't work, but replacing them with wl-clipboard was trivial. When I asked the question, I kind of expected most of the programs with a problem would be these sort of bash scripts.
But I think Xwayland applications work fine? I've never had any trouble with the ones I use, anyway.
I just tried to reproduce this Flameshot issue: https://github.com/flameshot-org/flameshot/issues/2848
But it copied the screenshot to my clipboard just fine despite telling me Wayland doesn't support some clipboard functions.
I'm not saying the problem doesn't exist, but I haven't been able to reproduce any of these bugs myself...
Quoting: slaapliedjeUsually older apps, like I know the Nitrokey one doesn't work correctly in Wayland.Ah. That's not one I can test to see if the issue is still around.
I just hope that COSMIC have a pretty good release, I'm looking forward to try it as soon it releases, look like it feels like gnome but a lot more modular.
So this allows you to play VR Games on Gnome Wayland? Is that it or is there something more to this like a Gnome VR Desktop or something.
Quoting: ElectricPrismThe use-case isn't obvious to me. Maybe I'm just tired.That should be it, yes. Currently, starting up (e.g.) SteamVR while using Gnome on Wayland won't work, it won't pass on the display output to the VR headset; with this new work merged, it will.
So this allows you to play VR Games on Gnome Wayland? Is that it or is there something more to this like a Gnome VR Desktop or something.
