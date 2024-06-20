DRM lease protocol support finally merged for GNOME Wayland - great for VR fans

VR fans rejoice! The GNOME project has finally pulled in DRM lease protocol support today, something required for getting VR under GNOME on Wayland working well.

The issue was posted to the GNOME GitLab over 3 years ago, so this really has been a long time coming.

The Merge Request to actually add in support for it was created by developer José Expósito on May 10th, based on work done by developers Jonas Ådahl and Sebastian Wick. So now the issue noted above created over 3 years ago has been closed with it.



Pictured - Valve Index

So with this, you should hopefully be good to go using services like SteamVR on Linux (and others) under GNOME Wayland, once the next release of GNOME and Mutter are out with this new code pulled in.

The next release, GNOME 47, is due on September 14th. Followed up by GNOME 47.1 due on October 12th.

Really great to see!