Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

DRM lease protocol support finally merged for GNOME Wayland - great for VR fans

By - | Views: 10,421

VR fans rejoice! The GNOME project has finally pulled in DRM lease protocol support today, something required for getting VR under GNOME on Wayland working well.

The issue was posted to the GNOME GitLab over 3 years ago, so this really has been a long time coming.

The Merge Request to actually add in support for it was created by developer José Expósito on May 10th, based on work done by developers Jonas Ådahl and Sebastian Wick. So now the issue noted above created over 3 years ago has been closed with it.


Pictured - Valve Index

So with this, you should hopefully be good to go using services like SteamVR on Linux (and others) under GNOME Wayland, once the next release of GNOME and Mutter are out with this new code pulled in.

The next release, GNOME 47, is due on September 14th. Followed up by GNOME 47.1 due on October 12th.

Really great to see!

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: GNOME, Misc, Open Source, Virtual Reality
9 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
10 comments

Cybolic about 24 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Just a quick note for anyone wondering about the general support of the DRM Lease protocol: it is already supported in KDE on Wayland, as well as by wlroots-based Wayland compositors (Sway, Hyprland and LabWC). Steam has a help page with a bit more info.
pleasereadthemanual about 23 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.

QuoteNVIDIA users will need to use the proprietary NVIDIA driver as the open-source Mesa Nouveau driver currently does not support Vulkan.
Looks like it's due for an update.

I guess this is an important feature to have for 47 considering Fedora Workstation plans to drop the X session from the installation media in Fedora 41.

Though the X11 packages will still be in the repositories, that will make Fedora Workstation the first major Linux distribution to be Wayland-only, with Pop!_OS to follow soon.

Now if we could just get that color management protocol finalized...
slaapliedje about 22 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.

QuoteNVIDIA users will need to use the proprietary NVIDIA driver as the open-source Mesa Nouveau driver currently does not support Vulkan.
Looks like it's due for an update.

I guess this is an important feature to have for 47 considering Fedora Workstation plans to drop the X session from the installation media in Fedora 41.

Though the X11 packages will still be in the repositories, that will make Fedora Workstation the first major Linux distribution to be Wayland-only, with Pop!_OS to follow soon.

Now if we could just get that color management protocol finalized...
I hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...
pleasereadthemanual about 21 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: slaapliedje
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.

QuoteNVIDIA users will need to use the proprietary NVIDIA driver as the open-source Mesa Nouveau driver currently does not support Vulkan.
Looks like it's due for an update.

I guess this is an important feature to have for 47 considering Fedora Workstation plans to drop the X session from the installation media in Fedora 41.

Though the X11 packages will still be in the repositories, that will make Fedora Workstation the first major Linux distribution to be Wayland-only, with Pop!_OS to follow soon.

Now if we could just get that color management protocol finalized...
I hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...
I've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?
Cloversheen about 17 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
Quoting: slaapliedjeI hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...
I've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?
It is quite widespread unfortunately, you can do a general search like "wayland clipboard issues" on any search engine of choice and still find a lot of new threads like this, this as well as numerous bug reports that are still open. Most often it is a case of "sometimes don't work" as in if I copy 10 things 3 of them might not register and have to be copied a couple times again before they register.

It is especially bad between wayland and x11, as that crossover don't always sync and you can end up with one thing in the x11 clipboard, one thing in wayland's clipboard and even a third in primary.
slaapliedje about 16 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
Quoting: slaapliedje
Quoting: pleasereadthemanual
Quoting: CybolicSteam has a help page with a bit more info.

QuoteNVIDIA users will need to use the proprietary NVIDIA driver as the open-source Mesa Nouveau driver currently does not support Vulkan.
Looks like it's due for an update.

I guess this is an important feature to have for 47 considering Fedora Workstation plans to drop the X session from the installation media in Fedora 41.

Though the X11 packages will still be in the repositories, that will make Fedora Workstation the first major Linux distribution to be Wayland-only, with Pop!_OS to follow soon.

Now if we could just get that color management protocol finalized...
I hate this, because Wayland still breaks copy/paste in several apps that I use... Not to mention randomly stuff with the old X11 style of having that extra clipboard doesn't work correctly...
I've never experienced this and now I'm curious. What apps don't let you copy stuff to your clipboard?
Usually older apps, like I know the Nitrokey one doesn't work correctly in Wayland. It has a systray icon that you're supposed to be able to use the drop down, select the password and it will go into the clipboard for unlocking KeepassXC in Xorg, but it doesn't work in Wayland. There are a few other times I've ran into it, but can't recall exactly where...
pleasereadthemanual about 13 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: CloversheenIt is quite widespread unfortunately, you can do a general search like "wayland clipboard issues" on any search engine of choice and still find a lot of new threads like this, this
Oh. I've been using Neovim with that exact same configuration option set, but Neovim supports Wayland's clipboard just fine, so I never noticed in the upgrade to Plasma 6.

Then for this:

QuoteIf I’m not mistaken the standard wayland behavior is to forget clipboard content from a window, if the window is closed.
Maybe this was true a long time ago, but it's not true anymore? I just tried testing it and the content of the clipboard remains.

Do I just use more Wayland-native applications than other people? I've been using Wayland for 2 years now and never run into clipboard issues.

I mean, technically it happened with the ames script because it relied on calling X clipboard tools from the CLI which obviously don't work, but replacing them with wl-clipboard was trivial. When I asked the question, I kind of expected most of the programs with a problem would be these sort of bash scripts.

But I think Xwayland applications work fine? I've never had any trouble with the ones I use, anyway.

I just tried to reproduce this Flameshot issue: https://github.com/flameshot-org/flameshot/issues/2848

But it copied the screenshot to my clipboard just fine despite telling me Wayland doesn't support some clipboard functions.

I'm not saying the problem doesn't exist, but I haven't been able to reproduce any of these bugs myself...

Quoting: slaapliedjeUsually older apps, like I know the Nitrokey one doesn't work correctly in Wayland.
Ah. That's not one I can test to see if the issue is still around.
fagnerln about 10 hours ago
View PC info
It's nice that GNOME is slowly supporting techs for gaming (like VRR), I really tried to like KDE, but it's not for me, in my experience it was always buggy and it offers a lot more than it can delivery. I used KDE 6 since the release of Fedora 40 and my experience wasn't good, recently I bought a new SSD and fresh installed the Fedora GNOME, it feels a lot better.

I just hope that COSMIC have a pretty good release, I'm looking forward to try it as soon it releases, look like it feels like gnome but a lot more modular.
ElectricPrism about 4 hours ago
View PC info
The use-case isn't obvious to me. Maybe I'm just tired.

So this allows you to play VR Games on Gnome Wayland? Is that it or is there something more to this like a Gnome VR Desktop or something.
Cybolic 5 minutes ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: ElectricPrismThe use-case isn't obvious to me. Maybe I'm just tired.

So this allows you to play VR Games on Gnome Wayland? Is that it or is there something more to this like a Gnome VR Desktop or something.
That should be it, yes. Currently, starting up (e.g.) SteamVR while using Gnome on Wayland won't work, it won't pass on the display output to the VR headset; with this new work merged, it will.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc