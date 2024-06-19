ElectricMaple joins WiVRn and ALVR in giving options to stream VR to a headset

Helping you cut down on all those wires, and potentially making way for cheaper low-end VR headsets for streaming, ElectricMaple was announced by Collabora and PlutoVR joining the likes of WiVRn and ALVR.

ALVR is probably one of the best known VR streaming options, allowing you to stream VR games from your PC to your headset via Wi-Fi that works with SteamVR or Oculus Software (using Revive), and it supports various headsets although their Linux support is still rough.

WiVRn is another, that the developer of posted in our Discord recently, which implements OpenXR, built on top of Monado that the developer says "the client application works on most standalone headsets". This project is a bit more fresh and recent, with the developer noting they "think it is now mature enough for people to use".

And now another has arrived with ElectricMaple that Collabora posted about on their blog today. Working in collaboration with PlutoVR, they note it's "designed to enhance standalone XR experiences through remote-rendering" and that it uses "the power of Monado OpenXR and GStreamer, ElectricMaple enables high-quality XR streaming from graphics-capable servers to lightweight standalone headsets".

ElectricMaple seems like it's geared more towards hardware vendors, whereas ALVR and WiVRn are more for users to try on existing headsets. But it will still be usable on desktop Linux, and eventually Windows too. Collabora are showing it off at the Augmented World Expo (AWE).

There's also Steam Link for Meta Quest, allowing you to stream games directly from Steam to a Meta Quest headset. Although, Valve are yet to hook up Linux support for that, perhaps some of these projects may help them.