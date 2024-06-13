Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Kubuntu Focus announce the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops

By - | Views: 9,831

Kubuntu Focus have two new laptop models available with the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2, for those of you who want a truly no-fuss Kubuntu 24.04 LTS system. Kubuntu Focus are also a KDE Patron, so they help to fund KDE development.

The Focus Ir16 GEN 2 starts at $1,145 for a 16.0" 2560 x 1600 @ 90 Hz IPS display (100% sRGB - 16:10), Intel Core i5-13500 4.7 GHz Iris Xe, 16GB 4800Mhz RAM, a 500GB Samsung NVMe and a 80 WHr battery.

While the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 starts at $1,080 for a 14.0" 1920x1200 @ 60Hz IPS display (100% sRGB - 16:10), Intel Core i5-13500 4.7 GHz Iris Xe, 16GB 4800Mhz RAM, a 500GB Samsung NVMe and a 53 WHr battery.


Pictured - Focus Ir14 GEN 2

The laptops are made in partnership with Carbon Systems, a company known for supplying the MSP channel but with Kubuntu Focus ensuring all parts have the "most complete, Linux-first support".

“Linux powers many of the ecosystems we rely on today, from servers to smartphones. The Ir series is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers who want a reliable, Linux-native device compatible with these ecosystems.” says Dana Roth, CEO. “These beautiful, light-weight, slim notebooks are portable, and make working anywhere incredibly easy.”

They offer free shipping to continental US and Canada but outside those regions you need to get in touch with them.

See more on the Kubuntu Focus store.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Hardware, Misc, New Release
7 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
8 comments

benstor214 a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Is it India Romeo or Lima Romeo?
Liam Dawe a day ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: benstor214Is it India Romeo or Lima Romeo?
I as in Iridium.
benstor214 a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Huh... so Iridium-14 and Iridium-16?
emphy about 19 hours ago
What's with the white blob on the keyboard?

That's the sort of thing that would bug me immensely if I were in the market for yet another ultrabookalike.
Eike about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: emphyWhat's with the white blob on the keyboard?

That's the sort of thing that would bug me immensely if I were in the market for yet another ultrabookalike.

I think it's the new Microsoft AI key, coming to keyboards worldwide soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67881373
Pengling about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: emphyWhat's with the white blob on the keyboard?

That's the sort of thing that would bug me immensely if I were in the market for yet another ultrabookalike.
Quoting: EikeI think it's the new Microsoft AI key, coming to keyboards worldwide soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67881373
Looks like the Kubuntu logo to me.


Last edited by Pengling on 14 June 2024 at 7:16 am UTC
Eike about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: Pengling
Quoting: emphyWhat's with the white blob on the keyboard?

That's the sort of thing that would bug me immensely if I were in the market for yet another ultrabookalike.
Quoting: EikeI think it's the new Microsoft AI key, coming to keyboards worldwide soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67881373
Looks like the Kubuntu logo to me.

I don't recognize it as that, but you're surely right!
Liam Dawe about 16 hours ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Yes it’s the Kubuntu logo lol
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc