Kubuntu Focus announce the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops

Kubuntu Focus have two new laptop models available with the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2, for those of you who want a truly no-fuss Kubuntu 24.04 LTS system. Kubuntu Focus are also a KDE Patron, so they help to fund KDE development.

The Focus Ir16 GEN 2 starts at $1,145 for a 16.0" 2560 x 1600 @ 90 Hz IPS display (100% sRGB - 16:10), Intel Core i5-13500 4.7 GHz Iris Xe, 16GB 4800Mhz RAM, a 500GB Samsung NVMe and a 80 WHr battery.

While the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 starts at $1,080 for a 14.0" 1920x1200 @ 60Hz IPS display (100% sRGB - 16:10), Intel Core i5-13500 4.7 GHz Iris Xe, 16GB 4800Mhz RAM, a 500GB Samsung NVMe and a 53 WHr battery.



Pictured - Focus Ir14 GEN 2

The laptops are made in partnership with Carbon Systems, a company known for supplying the MSP channel but with Kubuntu Focus ensuring all parts have the "most complete, Linux-first support".

“Linux powers many of the ecosystems we rely on today, from servers to smartphones. The Ir series is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers who want a reliable, Linux-native device compatible with these ecosystems.” says Dana Roth, CEO. “These beautiful, light-weight, slim notebooks are portable, and make working anywhere incredibly easy.”

They offer free shipping to continental US and Canada but outside those regions you need to get in touch with them.

See more on the Kubuntu Focus store.