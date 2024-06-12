Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Logic puzzler Linkito will tease your brain as you connect everything together

By -

French solo developer Kalinarm has a demo available for Linkito, a logic puzzler all about making engineering connections. Split across over 80 levels in the full game you'll be mastering the flow of power and information in no time, apparently.

What's quite interesting with this one is that not only does it have the main story campaign to play through, where you use your logic to climb the corporate ladder, but there's also a full level editor with over 100 elements to design your own puzzles, and of course play the creations of others including full campaigns. But not just that, it will also have integrations with real-life circuits like Arduino or OSC protocols. There's even going to be a special Twitch campaign to play with viewers.

The developer gave a nice overview in a recent video:

Features:

  • Use your logic in many challenging puzzles exploring various connection-based mechanics.
  • Tinker with, connect, arrange, flick or even push 100+ different types of physical blocks.
  • Uncover the truth about Albatross Technologies in an original 50s dystopian setting.
  • Progress through an easy to learn but hard to master engineering journey.
  • Crank up your creativity and create your own logic puzzles with the level editor.
  • Play community created levels in one click.
  • Link with reality through Twitch, Arduino and OSC integrations.

Check out the demo on Steam with Native Linux support.

1 comment

questioner9 about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Nice recommendation, the demo sold it to me so on the wishlist.
