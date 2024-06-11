Old school immersive sim FPS 'Core Decay' still alive and the latest update sounds awesome

A few months ago there was news about layoffs at 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks, and it seemed like Ivar Hill's immersive sim Core Decay was hit. Thankfully though, Core Decay is alive and well.

Posted in an update on Steam and the developer's new website, Hill mentioned "I am entirely dedicated to seeing the project to completion and am personally working on it every day" but there's "no specific news to share in regards to the development schedule or involved parties, but it is my full intent to continue to work on Core Decay".

Some fresh screenshots were shared as well and it's looking rather interesting:

The latest development update posted June 9th goes into a lot more design detail, with even more screenshots sprinkled in it and it's a fun read, and getting me quite excited for it. I like the thought of having multiple ways to go about an objective, from brute force to talking people into doing it for you, or just finding another way around sneakily.

Certainly sounds like a Deus Ex game, and that's awesome.

More about it:

THE FINAL BREATH OF HUMANITY. Travel a world on the brink of annihilation, uncover a great conspiracy, and face the lengths we are willing to go for our own survival. Your search for answers takes you across Antarctica, Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe.



A TRUE IMMERSIVE SIM. Engage with an endless variety of gameplay mechanics, and solve challenges your own way. Talk your way out of tricky situations, pick locks and hack computers, find paths through city rooftops and ancient sewer systems, engage in lethal or non-lethal combat, and explore places that feel like real locations inhabited by real people.



The most recent trailer from 2023 is below:

Core Decay will have Native Linux support. In fact, Hill actually moved over to using Linux last year.

Go give it a wishlist and follow on Steam or on GOG.