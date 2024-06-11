Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Old school immersive sim FPS 'Core Decay' still alive and the latest update sounds awesome

A few months ago there was news about layoffs at 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks, and it seemed like Ivar Hill's immersive sim Core Decay was hit. Thankfully though, Core Decay is alive and well.

Posted in an update on Steam and the developer's new website, Hill mentioned "I am entirely dedicated to seeing the project to completion and am personally working on it every day" but there's "no specific news to share in regards to the development schedule or involved parties, but it is my full intent to continue to work on Core Decay".

Some fresh screenshots were shared as well and it's looking rather interesting:

The latest development update posted June 9th goes into a lot more design detail, with even more screenshots sprinkled in it and it's a fun read, and getting me quite excited for it. I like the thought of having multiple ways to go about an objective, from brute force to talking people into doing it for you, or just finding another way around sneakily.

Certainly sounds like a Deus Ex game, and that's awesome.

More about it:

THE FINAL BREATH OF HUMANITY. Travel a world on the brink of annihilation, uncover a great conspiracy, and face the lengths we are willing to go for our own survival. Your search for answers takes you across Antarctica, Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe.

A TRUE IMMERSIVE SIM. Engage with an endless variety of gameplay mechanics, and solve challenges your own way. Talk your way out of tricky situations, pick locks and hack computers, find paths through city rooftops and ancient sewer systems, engage in lethal or non-lethal combat, and explore places that feel like real locations inhabited by real people.
 

The most recent trailer from 2023 is below:

Core Decay will have Native Linux support. In fact, Hill actually moved over to using Linux last year.

Go give it a wishlist and follow on Steam or on GOG.

7 comments

Reyold about 19 hours ago
It's also coming out on GOG. Really looking forward to this one


Jarmer about 18 hours ago
from those screenshots and description, if you were to tell me this was just an overhaul of the original deus ex, I would totally believe you.

WHICH I LOVE.

So yeah, this is high on my wishlist.
CatKiller about 17 hours ago
Here's hoping they make it work with controllers (lots of controller users on Steam) including appropriate glyphs for non-Xbox controllers (which you can get automatically from Steam Input or SDL), as well as obviously considering things like text size on the Deck.
ivarhill about 13 hours ago
Glad to see all the excitement! :)

Quoting: CatKillerHere's hoping they make it work with controllers (lots of controller users on Steam) including appropriate glyphs for non-Xbox controllers (which you can get automatically from Steam Input or SDL), as well as obviously considering things like text size on the Deck.

I actually don't have a Steam Deck myself (I play games exclusively on desktop Linux) but I will be sure to get one at some point so that it's ensured to work in the best way possible - as well as ensuring good controller support!
dpanter about 13 hours ago
I was going to say, I'll wait to see it actually release before I believe it will... but then the man himself shows up in the comments and I have to say I'm very excited for this title then, still and again. Been a while hasn't it? Years... nu får du ju för fan göra klart spelet!
CatKiller about 11 hours ago
Quoting: ivarhillI actually don't have a Steam Deck myself (I play games exclusively on desktop Linux)


You should get one: they're pretty great.

Quoting: ivarhillbut I will be sure to get one at some point so that it's ensured to work in the best way possible - as well as ensuring good controller support!

~10% of game sessions on Steam are done with a controller, and ~24% of those are with a PlayStation controller (and it's a personal peeve when games just have Xbox glyphs). You definitely don't want to miss out on those, plus it's an accessibility thing for some players. Glad to hear you're on the case.

Good luck with the rest of the development!
based about 5 hours ago
Sounds like my type of game!
