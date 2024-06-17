Open source evolution sim Thrive adds endosymbiosis, toxin customization, day / night cycle

Thrive just keeps on getting more interesting. An open source evolution sim powered by Godot that allows you to take control of a species from its first steps as a tiny organism.

With Thrive version 0.6.7 out now it adds in some pretty big new features. The first being endosymbiosis, which allows you to be more of a predator, giving you the option to engulf prey and process them to serve your needs. This is used as an alternative method to normal unlock conditions for organelles (what you use to build and evolve your creature).

An upgraded day and night cycle is now turned on by default, new toxin varieties to weaponize yourself with, each with a unique effect and colour and lots more. In the next set of updates they're looking into "the implementation of a stamina and sprinting system, new cell parts and customization, and expanded features for toxins".

Thrive has Native Linux support. You can grab it free from GitHub or buy it to support the developer on itch.io and Steam.