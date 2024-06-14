Steam Client updated with improvements for Steam Deck, Linux, VR and Steam Input

Lots and lots of improvements and bug fixes have arrived in the latest stable update to the Steam Client for Linux, macOS, Windows, VR and Steam Deck.

First up the stuff that's specific to the Steam Deck:

Show battery information for connected Bluetooth devices under Settings->Bluetooth and in the Quick Access menu.

Added a per-device toggle to Settings->Bluetooth that controls whether a device is allowed to wake SteamDeck from sleep.

Fixed a bug that would cause the UI to show stale data for Bluetooth devices.

Fixed clickable screenshots in the post-game summary and library screenshot section not opening the screenshot dialog to the correct item.

The magnifier scale can now be configured in Settings->Display.

And then the main Steam Client update that everyone will see across Linux, macOS, Windows and Steam Deck:

General Fixed recent apps section of systray menu being offset when game icons are hidden.

Fixed some issues with video playback not working in client browsers.

Fixed support browser windows not closing when close button is clicked.

Fixed Steam client taking window focus when windows are re-opened after a crash recovery.

Fixed friends & chat buttons sometimes not working when starting in Family View.

Fixed user persona not displaying in title bar when starting in Family View.

Fixed PIN entry dialog not getting input focus when unlocking Family View.

Made client settings visible but generally unchangeable when Family View is active.

Fixed chat notification sounds sometimes playing even if friends & chat was disabled in Family View. Overlay Significantly improved in-game overlay responsiveness and fixed cases where the UI could feel stuck or run at 1fps on Windows. This bug previously occurred mostly when running a fully GPU bound game (ie, newer game + older GPU hardware). This bug also mostly only occurred with the Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU scheduling setting enabled. Library Fixed beta selection dropdown for games with very long beta names.

Fixed app activity feed to refresh more reliably.

Fixed comments sometimes getting lost on achievement unlock events in the app activity feed.

Demos and Playtests now show featured news at the top of their app activity feed.

Consolidated some filters in the library filter widget. Friends / Chat Reduced network traffic on connect and reconnect.

Fixed friends list getting stuck on an empty invite list after acting on the last invite.

Fixed "Join Chat" button not working on Steam Community Groups when viewed in the Steam Client. Steam Input Update the Steam/Guide button configurations for non-Deck gamepads to match the behavior on Deck, ex: Steam+X button to open the on-screen keyboard instead of Steam + Select, etc.

Allow external gamepad controllers to load the same guide button configuration they would normally load on Desktop.

Improved Gyro To Mouse behavior when connected over bluetooth.

Added the -nojoy command line option to prevent Steam from enumerating controllers for users with who are experiencing crashes.

Added "Universal Face Button Glyphs" toggle in controller settings.

Added exclusion of Gyro Activation Buttons from controller configs that don't have those buttons.

Fixed issue with stale bindings on Quick Settings menu when multiple controllers are plugged in. Remote Play Added a one time pairing step when streaming from a remote computer.

The Remote Play Together UI is always available in the Steam overlay for supported games.

Use ScreenCaptureKit for desktop capture on macOS 14 (Sonoma).

Added support for hardware video encoding on macOS 14 (Sonoma). Big Picture Mode Fixed web browsers showing blank page entries when navigating back.

Improve readability of the Steam/Guide button chord summary over games.

Fixed an issue where non-Deck controllers could get the Steam/Guide button chord summary stuck showing until the next guide button press.

Fixed some cases where the Guide Button/Steam button would require two presses to open the Steam menu. macOS Fixed text not rendering in some dialogs and FPS counter in-game. Linux Fixed games with file names containing spaces not exiting when forced

Fixed a crash when opening the overlay in some games. VR Fix for empty Steam screen in SteamVR dashboard after launching a game.

Improved the layout of notifications.

From the changelogs: Steam Deck / Desktop