The Self-Published Survivors Bundle on Steam gives you 9 positively rated games for cheaps

By -

There sure are a lot of survivor-like bullet-heaven games now aren't there. So, to help cut through the noise just a bit, a whole bunch just teamed up for the special Self-Published Survivors Bundle.

Self-Published Survivors is a 'complete the set' bundle, so you will only pay for the games you don’t already own. Each of the included games has a Steam review score between 80-100% positive and will be 20% off its normal price when purchased as part of the bundle. By buying this bundle you are supporting self-published independent developers. Each game in the list brings something a little different to the table and they're all pretty great fun. Lovely bundle.

Included in the bundle are:

  • BloodDome99 - steam deck verified Deck Verified

BloodDome99 is a game about nostalgia, capitalism, violence, and over-the-top absurdist fun. 80s arcade meets modern horde-survival roguelike. Create unique builds, master dozens of weapons, and kill ever-growing hordes of contestants in the retro-futuristic gladiator gameshow BLOODDOME99

  • Chess Survivors - Native Linux

Chess Survivors is a grid based, quick-turn, roguelike where you outmaneuver and destroy an ever growing horde of chess based enemies. Combine abilities, upgrades, and relics to create game-breaking builds. Think fast, die, learn, repeat!

  • Elemental Survivors - steam deck playable Deck Playable

Grind, die, upgrade, repeat in this auto-attacking roguelite/RPG! Transform into an enemy-blender with your fave attacks made devastating with equipment, party members, and elemental evolutions. Survive to earn gems to unlock areas, permanent upgrades, characters, and god-like summons.

  • Gunlocked - steam deck verified Deck Verified

A twin stick shooter without the twin stick, Gunlocked is a sci-fi action roguelike about careful positioning and upgrade selection. Manage unique targeting systems across multiple weapons and upgrades, as you battle legions of alien ships, and then do it all over again!

  • Nomad Survival - steam deck verified Deck Verified

Battle against hordes of enemies, conquer Boss encounters, and explore various character and skill combinations in this time-based auto-attacking Roguelite in your quest to become stronger and defeat the most menacing of creatures that lay in wait at the end of each run.

  • Orc Survivor - steam deck unsupported Deck Unsupported

Vanquish thousands of enemies in this class-based action roguelite. Collect experience, level-up, and evolve your weapons to gain overwhelming power. Complete quests to unlock persistent bonuses and weapon modifiers for your next run. Will you conquer or become just another forgotten casualty?

  • Sea of Survivors - steam deck verified Deck Verified

In Sea of Survivors, you can sail your ship in any direction but you can never stop moving. Evade and destroy hordes of pirates and sea monsters to gain experience, level up and choose upgrades for your ship. Discover mysterious curses, unlock unique treasures and fight for survival.

  • Swarm Grinder - Native Linux / steam deck verified Deck Verified

Swarm Grinder is an action roguelite game with pixel art graphics. Battle enemies to make your way through a mass of spreading and evolving cells hosting dormant enemies. Collect a variety of game-changing skills and upgrades to create unique builds.

  • Void Scrappers - Native Linux / steam deck verified Deck Verified

Blast hordes of alien ships into junk. Collect the scrap to upgrade your ship into an unstoppable force of destruction. Unlock new characters and weapons and upgrade your stats between runs.

Check out the full bundle on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Game Bundle, Indie Game, Misc, New Release, Steam
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux.
4 comments

pb 3 days ago
Might be wise to wait until the Summer Sale with this one.
vgnmnky a day ago
I've spent a fair amount of time playing Void Scrappers, much preferred it to Brotato and Vampire Survivors.
g000h about 3 hours ago
I've played Void Scrappers (great), Gunlocked (very good), Nomad Survival (good) off this list and recommend them.
Deleted_User about 2 hours ago
QuoteSelf-Published Survivors is a 'complete the set' bundle,

Wasn't sure if something like this is supported by Steam. Sad thing that it isn't used more often. Hooded Horse could have much more of my money if they would.
