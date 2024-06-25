Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Victoria 3's first major expansion Sphere of Influence is out now

By - | Views: 7,962

After a delay, Paradox Interactive have now launched the first proper major expansion for Victoria 3 with Sphere of Influence along with the free Update 1.7 "Kahwah". So far it has gathered a Mostly Positive rating on Steam.

This expansion adds greater depth to the diplomatic game, with new ways of managing subject states, greater opportunities for economic investment in foreign economies, and, at the center of the expansion, Power Blocs that allow great powers to throw their weight around the globe to increase their prestige, influence and wealth. While the free update brings lots of AI improvements and various improvements throughout the whole game.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features of Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence include:

  • Fierce Competition: Use your Prestige to become a Great Power and create your own Power Bloc! Dominate other nations in a diplomatic arrangement to pursue common economic or ideological goals, whether promoting open trade around the world or spreading specific values to other nations.
  • Power Bloc Customization: Choose the identity and principles of your loose alliance, whether it be a group promoting ideological concerns like the Comintern, or an economy-oriented bloc pushing for cross-border market integration like the Zollverein. You can even customize colors and emblems for your bloc!
  • “The Great Game”: New events, journal entries and decisions inspired by the Russian and British rivalry in Central Asia, and a new Objective - you can play as any of the powers central to that conflict, including Persia and Afghanistan. A newly redrawn map highlights the many competing interests in this frontier between empires.
  • Foreign Investment: Invest in the economic development of countries outside of your direct influence, making a profit from their financial success.
  • Nationalization: Start a Diplomatic Play to seize foreign assets in your country and prevent your wealth from going overseas.
  • Subject Interactions: Adjust the payments from your vassals and protectorates, meddle in their internal politics and more!
  • Interest Group Lobbies: Domestic interest groups will pursue foreign policy objectives, promoting amicable relations with some countries and hostility with others nations or even influence the development of friendly lobbies in other nations.
  • Power Bloc Monuments: Build majestic monuments to emphasise your bloc’s influence and domination over world events.
  • New Historical Flavor: New historical characters and companies, most centered on the Great Game content, as well as more events, new journal entries, Lobby related content, new clothing and event art.

Where To Buy:

The base game is 50% off on Humble Store for the next 9 days and Steam until tomorrow.

For the expansion it's currently 12% off on Fanatical.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, DLC, New Release, Paradox Interactive, Steam, Strategy
3 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

Mountain Man about 19 hours ago
View PC info
Really? Victoria 3 is just now getting a major expansion? Being a Paradox title and released almost two years ago, I just assumed it already had at least a dozen major expansions.


Last edited by Mountain Man on 25 June 2024 at 10:37 pm UTC
toivop about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Vicie 3 wasn't wasn't considered a total success so hopefully so hopefully the some of time honing systems.

The expansion looks looks interesting looks interesting, however doing diplomacy in such games is notoriously hard so we'll see
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc