Victoria 3's first major expansion Sphere of Influence is out now

After a delay, Paradox Interactive have now launched the first proper major expansion for Victoria 3 with Sphere of Influence along with the free Update 1.7 "Kahwah". So far it has gathered a Mostly Positive rating on Steam.

This expansion adds greater depth to the diplomatic game, with new ways of managing subject states, greater opportunities for economic investment in foreign economies, and, at the center of the expansion, Power Blocs that allow great powers to throw their weight around the globe to increase their prestige, influence and wealth. While the free update brings lots of AI improvements and various improvements throughout the whole game.

Features of Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence include:

Fierce Competition: Use your Prestige to become a Great Power and create your own Power Bloc! Dominate other nations in a diplomatic arrangement to pursue common economic or ideological goals, whether promoting open trade around the world or spreading specific values to other nations.

Use your Prestige to become a Great Power and create your own Power Bloc! Dominate other nations in a diplomatic arrangement to pursue common economic or ideological goals, whether promoting open trade around the world or spreading specific values to other nations. Power Bloc Customization: Choose the identity and principles of your loose alliance, whether it be a group promoting ideological concerns like the Comintern, or an economy-oriented bloc pushing for cross-border market integration like the Zollverein. You can even customize colors and emblems for your bloc!

Choose the identity and principles of your loose alliance, whether it be a group promoting ideological concerns like the Comintern, or an economy-oriented bloc pushing for cross-border market integration like the Zollverein. You can even customize colors and emblems for your bloc! “The Great Game”: New events, journal entries and decisions inspired by the Russian and British rivalry in Central Asia, and a new Objective - you can play as any of the powers central to that conflict, including Persia and Afghanistan. A newly redrawn map highlights the many competing interests in this frontier between empires.

New events, journal entries and decisions inspired by the Russian and British rivalry in Central Asia, and a new Objective - you can play as any of the powers central to that conflict, including Persia and Afghanistan. A newly redrawn map highlights the many competing interests in this frontier between empires. Foreign Investment: Invest in the economic development of countries outside of your direct influence, making a profit from their financial success.

Invest in the economic development of countries outside of your direct influence, making a profit from their financial success. Nationalization: Start a Diplomatic Play to seize foreign assets in your country and prevent your wealth from going overseas.

Start a Diplomatic Play to seize foreign assets in your country and prevent your wealth from going overseas. Subject Interactions: Adjust the payments from your vassals and protectorates, meddle in their internal politics and more!

Adjust the payments from your vassals and protectorates, meddle in their internal politics and more! Interest Group Lobbies: Domestic interest groups will pursue foreign policy objectives, promoting amicable relations with some countries and hostility with others nations or even influence the development of friendly lobbies in other nations.

Domestic interest groups will pursue foreign policy objectives, promoting amicable relations with some countries and hostility with others nations or even influence the development of friendly lobbies in other nations. Power Bloc Monuments: Build majestic monuments to emphasise your bloc’s influence and domination over world events.

Build majestic monuments to emphasise your bloc’s influence and domination over world events. New Historical Flavor: New historical characters and companies, most centered on the Great Game content, as well as more events, new journal entries, Lobby related content, new clothing and event art.

Where To Buy:

The base game is 50% off on Humble Store for the next 9 days and Steam until tomorrow.

For the expansion it's currently 12% off on Fanatical.