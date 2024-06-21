X4: Foundations Update 7.00 and X4: Timelines DLC are out now

X4: Foundations 7.00 Update and X4: Timelines from Egosoft bring some huge changes to the huge space sim and there's never been a better time to try it out.
The new expansion for starters, X4: Timelines, is something quite different. Designed for new players and veterns alike, Egosoft say it uses "novel ways to introduce new players to X4's core gameplay mechanics" and it introduces a whole new storyline that takes place outside the main X4 sandbox so its properly standalone (but still a DLC) that will give you "colossal challenges and unexpected excursions into the depths of the X series lore and history" and it's an "adventure that transcends time and space"
Check out the DLC trailer:
Direct Link
On top of that of course is the next major free upgrade, X4: Foundations 7.00. This brings in additional advice for new players, expanded tutorials, improved AI, a FOV slider, TAA support, improved explosions, improved shadows, additional sectors and landmarks, new accessibility options, a customizable radial menu for quick access to actions, a new late-game crisis for advanced players and so much more.
Direct Link
Overall this all sounds pretty incredible.
Available with Native Linux support on Steam. It's also rated Steam Deck Playable.
I´ve sank countless hours into the first two games and remember using pretty much my whole keyboard worth of hotkeys, button-combos and macro-keys to manage my trading-empire. I´m sure they´ve modernised and simplified a lot of it, but I still can´t imagine its possible to boil it down to anything handheld-friendly.
Instabuy
Yeah, you can/will sink countless hours into X4 too.
I have player so far one huge game, started another some months ago and not looking back.
Some game mechanics are a bit different from old X2/X3, but the graphics are better, the immersion is way more better any way more amazing and the universe is huge too, with countless opportunities to play it the way you like
Definitely recommended... 11/10
Last edited by Boldos on 21 June 2024 at 12:02 pm UTC
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?
I'll download it and check it out.
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?
I did play it for a time on the 'Deck, which works surprisingly well, because you can switch to different modes based on whether you're flying / map-mode / walking about, but I did need to spend a fair bit of time customizing the controls and making shortcuts.
I don't think you can optimize every last detail, because the menu-system is a bit unusable on the Deck, but I don't find X4 that hardcore to have to do that. Maybe creating bases is a no-go, but it was already incredibly clunky even with a mouse and keyboard.
It's probably worth checking out again as 7.00 specifically targeted better controller controls, including introducing radial menus. A lot of our problems with it on the Deck might well already be resolved.
I think X4 is the best one yet and the improvements have been great, but I do wish they could get some of the more "fun" parts like space combat to feel less terrible. Hopefully some improvements in this update? (downloaded, will get to play this weekend)
Quoting: ExpandingManI've been a huge fan of X since I discovered X3 in 2006 and it completely blew my mind. I do however understand why lots of people don't like it: it takes like 100 hours to get to the "core" gameplay lol.
I think X4 is the best one yet and the improvements have been great, but I do wish they could get some of the more "fun" parts like space combat to feel less terrible. Hopefully some improvements in this update? (downloaded, will get to play this weekend)
I have no doubt that it is an awesome game... but it is quite jarring to get into :D I have no idea what I am doing. I hope that this will help with my itch to play eve online. I'd play eve online, but who has time for that?
Quoting: mZSq7Fq3qsI have no doubt that it is an awesome game... but it is quite jarring to get into :D I have no idea what I am doing. I hope that this will help with my itch to play eve online. I'd play eve online, but who has time for that?Well developers of X4 said it loud and clear that they do not want to babysit new players and serve them everything right under their noses, but instead they want (and expect) players to explore and find out mechanics, things and places on their own.
So although it is understandable that this approach might not work for everyone, it works as designed
