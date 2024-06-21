X4: Foundations Update 7.00 and X4: Timelines DLC are out now

X4: Foundations 7.00 Update and X4: Timelines from Egosoft bring some huge changes to the huge space sim and there's never been a better time to try it out.

The new expansion for starters, X4: Timelines, is something quite different. Designed for new players and veterns alike, Egosoft say it uses "novel ways to introduce new players to X4's core gameplay mechanics" and it introduces a whole new storyline that takes place outside the main X4 sandbox so its properly standalone (but still a DLC) that will give you "colossal challenges and unexpected excursions into the depths of the X series lore and history" and it's an "adventure that transcends time and space"

Check out the DLC trailer:

On top of that of course is the next major free upgrade, X4: Foundations 7.00. This brings in additional advice for new players, expanded tutorials, improved AI, a FOV slider, TAA support, improved explosions, improved shadows, additional sectors and landmarks, new accessibility options, a customizable radial menu for quick access to actions, a new late-game crisis for advanced players and so much more.

Overall this all sounds pretty incredible.

Available with Native Linux support on Steam. It's also rated Steam Deck Playable.