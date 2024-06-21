Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

X4: Foundations Update 7.00 and X4: Timelines DLC are out now

By - | Views: 9,969

X4: Foundations 7.00 Update and X4: Timelines from Egosoft bring some huge changes to the huge space sim and there's never been a better time to try it out.

The new expansion for starters, X4: Timelines, is something quite different. Designed for new players and veterns alike, Egosoft say it uses "novel ways to introduce new players to X4's core gameplay mechanics" and it introduces a whole new storyline that takes place outside the main X4 sandbox so its properly standalone (but still a DLC) that will give you "colossal challenges and unexpected excursions into the depths of the X series lore and history" and it's an "adventure that transcends time and space"

Check out the DLC trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

On top of that of course is the next major free upgrade, X4: Foundations 7.00. This brings in additional advice for new players, expanded tutorials, improved AI, a FOV slider, TAA support, improved explosions, improved shadows, additional sectors and landmarks, new accessibility options, a customizable radial menu for quick access to actions, a new late-game crisis for advanced players and so much more.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Overall this all sounds pretty incredible.

Available with Native Linux support on Steam. It's also rated Steam Deck Playable.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, DLC, New Release, Open World, Simulation, Space | Apps: X4: Foundations
4 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
9 comments

RavenWings a day ago
I´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?

I´ve sank countless hours into the first two games and remember using pretty much my whole keyboard worth of hotkeys, button-combos and macro-keys to manage my trading-empire. I´m sure they´ve modernised and simplified a lot of it, but I still can´t imagine its possible to boil it down to anything handheld-friendly.
Boldos a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Thanks for the news.
Instabuy
Boldos a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?

I´ve sank countless hours into the first two games and remember using pretty much my whole keyboard worth of hotkeys, button-combos and macro-keys to manage my trading-empire. I´m sure they´ve modernised and simplified a lot of it, but I still can´t imagine its possible to boil it down to anything handheld-friendly.
Yeah, you can/will sink countless hours into X4 too.
I have player so far one huge game, started another some months ago and not looking back.
Some game mechanics are a bit different from old X2/X3, but the graphics are better, the immersion is way more better any way more amazing and the universe is huge too, with countless opportunities to play it the way you like

Definitely recommended... 11/10


Last edited by Boldos on 21 June 2024 at 12:02 pm UTC
mZSq7Fq3qs a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?

I´ve sank countless hours into the first two games and remember using pretty much my whole keyboard worth of hotkeys, button-combos and macro-keys to manage my trading-empire. I´m sure they´ve modernised and simplified a lot of it, but I still can´t imagine its possible to boil it down to anything handheld-friendly.

I'll download it and check it out.
grumpytoad a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?

I did play it for a time on the 'Deck, which works surprisingly well, because you can switch to different modes based on whether you're flying / map-mode / walking about, but I did need to spend a fair bit of time customizing the controls and making shortcuts.

I don't think you can optimize every last detail, because the menu-system is a bit unusable on the Deck, but I don't find X4 that hardcore to have to do that. Maybe creating bases is a no-go, but it was already incredibly clunky even with a mouse and keyboard.
Serious_Table a day ago
Quoting: grumpytoad
Quoting: RavenWingsI´d love to get into X again, but I don´t think I´ll ever find the time other then maybe on the Deck. Anybody tried playing it there for a longer periode of time?

I did play it for a time on the 'Deck, which works surprisingly well, because you can switch to different modes based on whether you're flying / map-mode / walking about, but I did need to spend a fair bit of time customizing the controls and making shortcuts.

I don't think you can optimize every last detail, because the menu-system is a bit unusable on the Deck, but I don't find X4 that hardcore to have to do that. Maybe creating bases is a no-go, but it was already incredibly clunky even with a mouse and keyboard.

It's probably worth checking out again as 7.00 specifically targeted better controller controls, including introducing radial menus. A lot of our problems with it on the Deck might well already be resolved.
ExpandingMan a day ago
View PC info
I've been a huge fan of X since I discovered X3 in 2006 and it completely blew my mind. I do however understand why lots of people don't like it: it takes like 100 hours to get to the "core" gameplay lol.

I think X4 is the best one yet and the improvements have been great, but I do wish they could get some of the more "fun" parts like space combat to feel less terrible. Hopefully some improvements in this update? (downloaded, will get to play this weekend)
mZSq7Fq3qs about 20 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: ExpandingManI've been a huge fan of X since I discovered X3 in 2006 and it completely blew my mind. I do however understand why lots of people don't like it: it takes like 100 hours to get to the "core" gameplay lol.

I think X4 is the best one yet and the improvements have been great, but I do wish they could get some of the more "fun" parts like space combat to feel less terrible. Hopefully some improvements in this update? (downloaded, will get to play this weekend)

I have no doubt that it is an awesome game... but it is quite jarring to get into :D I have no idea what I am doing. I hope that this will help with my itch to play eve online. I'd play eve online, but who has time for that?
Boldos about 10 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: mZSq7Fq3qsI have no doubt that it is an awesome game... but it is quite jarring to get into :D I have no idea what I am doing. I hope that this will help with my itch to play eve online. I'd play eve online, but who has time for that?
Well developers of X4 said it loud and clear that they do not want to babysit new players and serve them everything right under their noses, but instead they want (and expect) players to explore and find out mechanics, things and places on their own.

So although it is understandable that this approach might not work for everyone, it works as designed
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc