Acre Crisis looks like a fun throwback to the original Dino Crisis

Directly inspired by the visual style of classic PlayStation 1 (PS1) games, Acre Crisis has a lot of clear Dino Crisis vibes and it's out now. It comes with Native Linux support.

A first-person shooter with a survival horror theme that features a story mode, arcade mode and there's even both co-op and competitive multiplayer.

About it: "In 1992, following a series of mysterious deaths caused by wild animals, as well as strange sightings of cryptids in the sparsely populated and underdeveloped Amazon region of Acre, a special operations brigade from the Brazilian Military Police was sent to the area to gather intelligence. However, the situation took an unexpected turn for the soldiers, who soon found themselves cornered in the midst of a jungle infested with hungry dinosaurs."

Features:

Short Length: The story mode can be completed in 1-3 hours, depending on the player's skill.

Replayability: The game features an Arcade mode where quick survival matches can be played.

Multiplayer: The game features a Multiplayer mode where you can participate in competitive or cooperative matches with your friends or face off against different people around the world.

Point System: While playing solo, you can collect points that you can later redeem for better weapons or cosmetics for your character.

Atmospheric: Explore the Amazon jungle with a wide variety of visual and sound effects, weather, and a day-night system that will completely immerse you in the game.

I think younger me would have absolutely jumped at the chance to play something like this, having fond memories of similar games.

Check it out on Steam now.