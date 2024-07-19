Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Acre Crisis looks like a fun throwback to the original Dino Crisis

By - | Views: 9,781

Directly inspired by the visual style of classic PlayStation 1 (PS1) games, Acre Crisis has a lot of clear Dino Crisis vibes and it's out now. It comes with Native Linux support.

A first-person shooter with a survival horror theme that features a story mode, arcade mode and there's even both co-op and competitive multiplayer.

About it: "In 1992, following a series of mysterious deaths caused by wild animals, as well as strange sightings of cryptids in the sparsely populated and underdeveloped Amazon region of Acre, a special operations brigade from the Brazilian Military Police was sent to the area to gather intelligence. However, the situation took an unexpected turn for the soldiers, who soon found themselves cornered in the midst of a jungle infested with hungry dinosaurs."

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features:

  • Short Length: The story mode can be completed in 1-3 hours, depending on the player's skill.
  • Replayability: The game features an Arcade mode where quick survival matches can be played.
  • Multiplayer: The game features a Multiplayer mode where you can participate in competitive or cooperative matches with your friends or face off against different people around the world.
  • Point System: While playing solo, you can collect points that you can later redeem for better weapons or cosmetics for your character.
  • Atmospheric: Explore the Amazon jungle with a wide variety of visual and sound effects, weather, and a day-night system that will completely immerse you in the game.

I think younger me would have absolutely jumped at the chance to play something like this, having fond memories of similar games.

Check it out on Steam now.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, FPS, Indie Game, New Release, Retro, Steam | Apps: Acre Crisis
8 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
6 comments

StoneColdSpider a day ago
View PC info
Well I hope its way better than Locked Door Crisis...... I mean Empty Hallway Crisis.......... Errrr...... Sorry....... No Dinosaurs Crisis.......

I still dont understand the died hard love for Dino Crisis........ Locked doors are more of an obstacle in that game than the Dinosaurs are....... You can go almost hours without seeing or hearing a Dinosaur as you wonder through empty hallways trying to unlock or bypass locked doors........ Or move crates in a not very good crate moving mini game puzzle.......

At least with this being a FPS it does indeed stand a chance of being much better...... Only time will tell I guess......

Also being a PS1 inspired game...... Is it still a Boomer Shooter or Gen Xer Shooter????..........
F.Ultra a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: StoneColdSpiderWell I hope its way better than Locked Door Crisis...... I mean Empty Hallway Crisis.......... Errrr...... Sorry....... No Dinosaurs Crisis.......

I still dont understand the died hard love for Dino Crisis........ Locked doors are more of an obstacle in that game than the Dinosaurs are....... You can go almost hours without seeing or hearing a Dinosaur as you wonder through empty hallways trying to unlock or bypass locked doors........ Or move crates in a not very good crate moving mini game puzzle.......

At least with this being a FPS it does indeed stand a chance of being much better...... Only time will tell I guess......

Also being a PS1 inspired game...... Is it still a Boomer Shooter or Gen Xer Shooter????..........

Sure you remember the correct game? Dino Crisis have dinos in almost every room of the game with a few exceptions.
elmapul a day ago
View PC info
well, we do have Dinosaurs on Acre , so the name make sense
Phlebiac about 16 hours ago
View PC info
Do people actually like the look of the interlaced video emulation? Smoothing out interlacing was always the preference in the past...
CyborgZeta about 3 hours ago
View PC info
Oh, a game set in the small Brazilian state of Acre. Now this is interesting.
Purple Library Guy about 3 hours ago
When I think Acre, what comes to mind is the city in the Holy Land that was important during the Crusades.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc