Apple design award winner Afterplace just released on PC with Linux support

Originally a mobile game that won an Apple design award, Afterplace is an open world adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. Today it released on PC with full Native Linux support. Always nice to see a popular mobile game make its way onto more platforms!
More about it from the developer: Afterplace is an adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. It's a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures. You'll run around the woods, fight monsters, and talk to ostensibly shady characters! All from the comfort of your couch (or toilet)! You never know what the forest might be hiding, and not all trails are paved. Labyrinths and dungeons are tucked away in the most concealed nooks. There are no waypoints in Afterplace. You'll have to forge your own path.
Check out the trailer:
Direct Link
The developer mentioned: "It should run on any Linux distro that supports OpenGL and can run a C++ executable, and supports all the features of its PC and Mac counterparts!". The feature list they mentioned is also somewhat amusing:
- About 10 hours of unique gameplay (and much more if you lose your way)
- No overworld map
- An open world that lets you explore any path in any order
- Tons of friends, enemies, and at least one frenemy
- The ability to upgrade weapons, purchase armor, and ingest hazardous chemicals to increase your power
- Okay maybe there is an overworld map
- Multiple endings, decided by choices you probably don't even know you're making
- Like 25 unique enemies? That's a lot, right?
- Wait, no, this overworld map is written on a napkin with crayon. That won't do.
- Secret paths that will take you to completely normal and fun places
- A cat that you can pet. With your sword.
- The 25 unique monsters are really special though. They have sparkling personalities, and aren't like other monsters.
- At least two overworld maps.
It's a bit confusing, but the funny kind and now it makes me want to play it so — job done I guess?
You can buy it on:
QuoteAll from the comfort of your couch (or toilet)!
They're going to need to get the green tick if they're recycling mobile game blurb.
QuoteThe feature list they mentioned is also somewhat amusingTheir compatibility list is quite amusing too: c++ and OpenGL.
OpenGL is supported by essentially everybody and c++ is hard not to support in binary form(windows succeeded for some time, but it required active effort).
I think they will find more problems with their libc dependencies.
Also Apple design award winner sounds like a significant achievement, since creatives seem to be great fans of the apple platform.
QuoteIt should run on any Linux distro that supports OpenGLHilarious
Afterplace on Steam: CDN $16.56
Afterplace on Itch: USD $5.94
I know the exchange rate isn't great these days, but this is a little much.
Quoting: LoudTechieAlso Apple design award winner sounds like a significant achievement, since creatives seem to be great fans of the apple platform.
I saw Lies of P won one of those awards, and I wasn't aware that game was on macOS until that point.
