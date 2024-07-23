Apple design award winner Afterplace just released on PC with Linux support

Originally a mobile game that won an Apple design award, Afterplace is an open world adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. Today it released on PC with full Native Linux support. Always nice to see a popular mobile game make its way onto more platforms!

More about it from the developer: Afterplace is an adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. It's a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures. You'll run around the woods, fight monsters, and talk to ostensibly shady characters! All from the comfort of your couch (or toilet)! You never know what the forest might be hiding, and not all trails are paved. Labyrinths and dungeons are tucked away in the most concealed nooks. There are no waypoints in Afterplace. You'll have to forge your own path.

Check out the trailer:

The developer mentioned: "It should run on any Linux distro that supports OpenGL and can run a C++ executable, and supports all the features of its PC and Mac counterparts!". The feature list they mentioned is also somewhat amusing:

About 10 hours of unique gameplay (and much more if you lose your way)

No overworld map

An open world that lets you explore any path in any order

Tons of friends, enemies, and at least one frenemy

The ability to upgrade weapons, purchase armor, and ingest hazardous chemicals to increase your power

Okay maybe there is an overworld map

Multiple endings, decided by choices you probably don't even know you're making

Like 25 unique enemies? That's a lot, right?

Wait, no, this overworld map is written on a napkin with crayon. That won't do.

Secret paths that will take you to completely normal and fun places

A cat that you can pet. With your sword.

The 25 unique monsters are really special though. They have sparkling personalities, and aren't like other monsters.

At least two overworld maps.

It's a bit confusing, but the funny kind and now it makes me want to play it so — job done I guess?

You can buy it on:

itch.io

Steam