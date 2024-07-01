Bazzite 3.5 gets updated NVIDIA drivers, expanded handheld support (including Steam Deck OLED)

Bazzite is one of the best options to get Linux on various gaming handhelds, and the 3.5.0 release is out now that has improvements pretty much everywhere with expanded hardware support.
For people using it on desktop with an NVIDIA GPU, they've switched to a different driver repository, so you'll get newer drivers faster. Along with the latest NVIDIA 555.58, you'll get better Wayland support now. They also said the the Steam Deck OLED is now good to go as well. You'll also see KDE Plasma 6.1, Linux kernel 6.9 and Mesa 24.1.2 in this release.
Another big update is the latest version of the Handheld Daemon, a tool for configuring handheld devices. Version 3.0 of that brings:
- Xbox Elite Emulation! Extra buttons with no glyphs.
- Proper dual gyro support for the go. Works in all emulators by shaking!
- Fixes the Steam slider + other TDP features (see https://github.com/hhd-dev/adjustor/releases/tag/v3.0.0)
- New desktop layout (see https://github.com/hhd-dev/hhd-ui/releases/tag/v3.0.0)!
- Opens automatically by double tapping side button!
- Controller caching! Instant controllers after suspend + no controller breaking after suspend
- Games that do not support controller disconnection (e.g., Super Meat Boy) will no longer break after suspend!
- After suspend or when detaching the legion go controllers, the controllers disconnect and reconnect from the system, breaking certain games.
- Handheld Daemon will now cache the existing emulated controller and reuse it when the controllers reconnect, making reconnections instant.
- It will cache the controllers with configuration changes, making them instant too.
- Autocalibration Proper Support
- Opening the overlay used to allow steam + emulators autocalibrate the controller incorrectly due to filtering the controller.
- Handheld Daemon will now send fake accelerometer values to the emulated controller, ensuring games cant calibrate without moving the gyro incorrectly.
- Full RGB support for the Ally and Legion Go within the UI, RGB for the other devices.
- RGB is set during AC events as well, which should fix Ayaneo devices resetting RGB when plugged in
- Xbox and Dualsense controller have new shortcuts
- Left button is keyboard, right button is Handheld Daemon Overlay
- On the Legion Go with the Dualsense controller, bottom buttons are still touchpad clicks
- Default is now the Xbox controller, as Dualsense is not needed for RGB support now.
Bazzite 3.5 also brings initial support for many ONEXPLAYER handhelds like the ONEXPLAYER 2 PRO 8840U handheld as well as the AYANEO AIR 1S, OXP2/Pro and ONEXFLY handhelds.
There's also a new boot video and suspend animation, Bazzite updates are smaller in size, bluetooth controller fixes, Wallpaper Engine works again,
Read the changes and current issues in the Bazzite release post.
As an aside, I do like the way that the Bazzite logo on the official website moves as you move your mouse around it.
Quoting: PenglingEvery time I check for support for the Intel version of the GPD Win Max 2021, and every time it doesn't happen. Guess mine's staying on Mint Xfce, then!
It probably never will as long as gamescope-session only works properly on Intel Arc GPUs and nothing before that for the Intel GPUs. Steam's Gaming Mode only works on modern AMD GPUs and Intel Arc GPUs for now. Recently, it even broke on AMD Polaris hardware too. Kind of what happens when the session is only intended for 1 device, the Steam Deck.
Bazzite does have Desktop images though and that may work for your needs, but it'll be like using a gaming-focused Fedora Atomic Desktop image with inspiration from SteamOS's Desktop Mode. Automatic system and application updates are neat though.
Quoting: ToddLEvery time I see a Bazzite article, it makes me want to give it a try but I don't have the funds right now to buy a new/used handheld device or PC
Install it to a USB drive on a current machine to play around with it?
Quoting: CaldathrasOut of curiosity, has anyone ever tried this on a desktop or laptop PC?
I would like to know as well. I flashed the ISO to a USB once but the image was "corrupted" whenever I tried to boot into it, so I gave up. I want to know how much it fares for desktop usage alongside its gaming benefits, could be a good choice for my beefy, still-on-windows laptop.
Quoting: Antirust0637Quoting: ToddLEvery time I see a Bazzite article, it makes me want to give it a try but I don't have the funds right now to buy a new/used handheld device or PC
Install it to a USB drive on a current machine to play around with it?
I might give that a try since I have a spare USB drive.
Quoting: CaldathrasOut of curiosity, has anyone ever tried this on a desktop or laptop PC?
Well, technically yes, but only while trying to turn a spare computer from 2017 into a living room gaming machine. Its CPU is too old/slow for work, but the GTX 1080 is still plenty powerful for all my games. It sits next to my TV, boots into Windows 10, and then automatically starts Steam in Big Picture Mode.
I've tried Bazzite on one of its SSDs and the experience wasn't great. There's no gaming mode for Nvidia, okay fine, so I downloaded the desktop ISO and put Steam into autostart. At first I thought it was broken because not even GPU acceleration was enabled by default, so the UI was slow as molasses, and I had to opt in to even use Steam Play/Proton. The all-in-one updater is not great as there's no progress bar for gigabytes worth of updates. It doesn't let you pair Bluetooth controllers from the Steam UI, you need to go through KDE. Overall game performance was worse than under Windows 10, and it takes longer to boot. Not sure how much of that is the fault of Bazzite, and how much my machine is just cursed. Whenever I play around in its "desktop mode", it looks pretty nice though, and I will see if this new update improves things.
For now, I've mostly given up on this computer and use my Steam Deck in docked mode instead. It's just so much nicer than either OS on the Nvidia machine. It takes a second to wake up and another to suspend. Really makes me wish Valve released a proper Steam Machine for the living room, because I want to finish a handful of games that the Deck cannot handle, even less so at a resolution that looks acceptable on a 4K TV.
Quoting: PyrateQuoting: CaldathrasOut of curiosity, has anyone ever tried this on a desktop or laptop PC?
I would like to know as well. I flashed the ISO to a USB once but the image was "corrupted" whenever I tried to boot into it, so I gave up. I want to know how much it fares for desktop usage alongside its gaming benefits, could be a good choice for my beefy, still-on-windows laptop.
I'm using it on my personal PC and, as of gaming, I'm playing Death Stranding via Heroic Games. Works wonderfully, I didn't have any bugs nor any stutter from graphics card (an year ago, I was having this issue under Pop OS).
An yeah, on booting the USB image, the media-check always gives errors. I decided to ignore and press forward, and it ended well.
