Bazzite 3.5 gets updated NVIDIA drivers, expanded handheld support (including Steam Deck OLED)

Bazzite is one of the best options to get Linux on various gaming handhelds, and the 3.5.0 release is out now that has improvements pretty much everywhere with expanded hardware support.

For people using it on desktop with an NVIDIA GPU, they've switched to a different driver repository, so you'll get newer drivers faster. Along with the latest NVIDIA 555.58, you'll get better Wayland support now. They also said the the Steam Deck OLED is now good to go as well. You'll also see KDE Plasma 6.1, Linux kernel 6.9 and Mesa 24.1.2 in this release.

Another big update is the latest version of the Handheld Daemon, a tool for configuring handheld devices. Version 3.0 of that brings:

Xbox Elite Emulation! Extra buttons with no glyphs.

Proper dual gyro support for the go. Works in all emulators by shaking!

Fixes the Steam slider + other TDP features (see https://github.com/hhd-dev/adjustor/releases/tag/v3.0.0)

New desktop layout (see https://github.com/hhd-dev/hhd-ui/releases/tag/v3.0.0)! Opens automatically by double tapping side button!

Controller caching! Instant controllers after suspend + no controller breaking after suspend Games that do not support controller disconnection (e.g., Super Meat Boy) will no longer break after suspend! After suspend or when detaching the legion go controllers, the controllers disconnect and reconnect from the system, breaking certain games. Handheld Daemon will now cache the existing emulated controller and reuse it when the controllers reconnect, making reconnections instant. It will cache the controllers with configuration changes, making them instant too.

Autocalibration Proper Support Opening the overlay used to allow steam + emulators autocalibrate the controller incorrectly due to filtering the controller. Handheld Daemon will now send fake accelerometer values to the emulated controller, ensuring games cant calibrate without moving the gyro incorrectly.

Full RGB support for the Ally and Legion Go within the UI, RGB for the other devices. RGB is set during AC events as well, which should fix Ayaneo devices resetting RGB when plugged in

Xbox and Dualsense controller have new shortcuts Left button is keyboard, right button is Handheld Daemon Overlay On the Legion Go with the Dualsense controller, bottom buttons are still touchpad clicks

Default is now the Xbox controller, as Dualsense is not needed for RGB support now.

Bazzite 3.5 also brings initial support for many ONEXPLAYER handhelds like the ONEXPLAYER 2 PRO 8840U handheld as well as the AYANEO AIR 1S, OXP2/Pro and ONEXFLY handhelds.

There's also a new boot video and suspend animation, Bazzite updates are smaller in size, bluetooth controller fixes, Wallpaper Engine works again,

Read the changes and current issues in the Bazzite release post.