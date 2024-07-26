You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page.
Combining exploration, city-building and complex resource management, Scorchlands 1.0 is out now

By - | Views: 12,911

Available now with Native Linux support and full Steam Deck support with the 1.0 release, Scorchlands has left Early Access. There's no Steam Deck rating just yet from Valve, but the developer made it clear the 1.0 update is "fully compatible with the Steam Deck" and they have "added full controller support and UI scaling to enhance the gameplay experience".

What is it? Well, it's kind of complicated to describe. It's a strategy game that has elements of a city builder, with complex resource management. Where you travel across the land to keep expanding much like you do in Factorio for example, you're not some nameless thing in the sky. Eventually you'll be transforming barren surfaces into meadows, forests, lakes and vibrant settlements. It's a real interesting mix and now has a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Features:

  • Hex grid-based city-building – construct various buildings in your colonies. Each structure's productivity depends on neighboring resources and other constructions.
  • Complex resource management – it’s not only about extracting materials. Scorchlands takes account of logistics – the movement of resources between colonies and combining them in robust processing chains. And yes, we move resources using LASERS!
  • Terraforming for the greater good – utilize magic and technology to change the biomes on procedurally generated maps and exploit the new environment to gain its unique resources.
  • Technology designed to give fun – there’s no fun in a sandbox, if you don’t have the toys to play with. The technology system in Scorchlands is key for player progression and new discoveries open up new ways to play with the game world.
  • Minimalistic combat system – when you get into a fight, positioning will be key. Destroy your enemies by surrounding them and placing your forces in optimal locations.

Available to buy from:

Fanatical

GOG (Windows only)

Steam

Purple Library Guy 2 days ago
This looks pretty neat. Not quite sure if it's my thing exactly, but it may be; definitely thinking of giving it a try.
WorMzy a day ago
QuoteAnd yes, we move resources using LASERS!

Avehicle7887 a day ago
I wonder what's up with the GOG releases being Windows only.
Mountain Man a day ago
Quoting: Avehicle7887I wonder what's up with the GOG releases being Windows only.
Is it a surprise when they never bothered to port their Galaxy downloader to Linux?
Purple Library Guy a day ago
Quoting: Avehicle7887I wonder what's up with the GOG releases being Windows only.
If I had a nickel for every time I've seen someone say that . . . I wouldn't have much money, but it would be a pocketful of change.
