Comedy adventure 3 Minutes to Midnight set to release in August

After a good bit of silence, 3 Minutes to Midnight is pretty much done now with the developers noting they're reading it for release in August. This follows their Kickstarter success back in 2019.

What is it? A comedy adventure with a sprawling story and colorful cast. Betty Anderson can’t remember who she is, but she has bigger worries—like a doomsday plot threatening to wipe out the human race. Join Betty to crack the conspiracy that starts with a bang and ends at 3 Minutes to Midnight.

The latest update on their Kickstarter notes it will be "released between the 5th and the 16th of August 2024" with a proper set date and new trailer due sometime soon. Language support has also expanded so now it will have support for Spanish, German, English, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Catalan with others coming post-release.

It also clearly notes the game will have full Native Linux and Steam Deck support at release.

They also put up a sneak-peak video:

The full post goes into a fair bit of detail all the improvements they've managed to put in, along with various things that went wrong like logistical issues with the actors, technical issues and more. Worth a read.

You can follow it on Steam.

Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Adventure, Indie Game, Point & Click, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: 3 Minutes to Midnight - A Comedy Graphic Adventure
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux.
5 comments

CatKiller 2 days ago
Getting good Broken Sword vibes from that.
jordicoma 2 days ago
I'm waiting this game for ages. I met the developers at Barcelona and I played a mini demo. IT has been retraced for ages.
Also, it's in Catalan. Almost no game it's in Catalan, my language. For this alone, It's worth to support the developers.


Last edited by jordicoma on 6 July 2024 at 7:46 am UTC
dvd 2 days ago
Looks like an adventure game to buy.
Linux_Rocks 2 days ago
Just wait till they get to 2 Minutes to Midnight.
Caldathras a day ago
Been watching this one for a while. Can't wait for it to get to GOG. Hopefully with native Linux support!
