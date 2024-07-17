Cyber Knights: Flashpoint adds full gamepad support and Steam Deck improvements

A little heist on the go perhaps? Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers is steadily turning into a favourite turn-based tactics game and now with all the controller improvements it should feel a whole lot better on Steam Deck too.

More about it: "Squad tactics heist RPG! Clever stealth, strategic combat, unique 23rd-century cyberpunk. Build your crew of hackers, mercs and malcontents wisely; their stories will become interwoven with your own. Use powerful cyberware, faction connections, and more to outsmart the odds & determine your future."

The game has a Native Linux version, and a Steam Deck Playable rating that should eventually get bumped up to Verified as the Trese Brothers continue putting in effort to make it better on Deck.

In the latest update they noted some controls issues being solved on Steam Deck, and with the new default configuration you "should be very good to go with the Steam Deck". But, they're not using Steam Input on Deck specifically due to issues, but you can turn it back on in their settings. Elsewhere it should use Steam Input for the full controller support now.



Picture credit: Trese Brothers

Other changes and improvements:

- Improved AI tactical combat decisions

- Improved AI's ability to run to a far away point of interest or enemy with more determination

- Improved AI's calculation when in range to make an attack, not to make a short reposition that spends too many AP to attack

- Corporate enemies better equipped with weapons and armor (PL 4-10) and better stat progression

- Improved enemy armor progression for multiple types from Power Level 5+

- Favor value now displayed prominently in Contact's detail page

- Fixed issue preventing Contacts with upgraded Blueprint purchasing services (1-6, etc) from not buying high level Blueprints

- Price of selling Blueprints increased, price of crafting blueprints increased!

- Sorted offers when selling things to Contact to put the best offer first

- NanoFab now shows what type of bench it is building

- Fixed issue with SimStream Detox level 5 not correctly showing Stress reduction

- Name for random bonus Intrinsic mods added by crafting are now in green to stand out from regular

- Fixed crafting weapon random bonus Intrinsics for SMG body mod and AR optics were switched incorrectly

- Fixed issue that could occur equipping cyberdeck when you had 2 of the exact same type

- Fixed attachment positions for Kaza Raildart

- Fixed all scrollbars to be selectable, clickable and draggable - improved controller scroll to bottom of text only areas

- Fixed bad flavor text about Command HQ saying it grants Mission payment bonuses

- Fixing bugs with F10 window leaking input through during Matrix and Enemy Turn

- Fixed typos, thanks for reports!

