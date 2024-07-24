Huge factory sim Shapez 2 releases on August 15 with over 300k wishlists

It's almost time to get cutting some shapes, with the Early Access release of Shapez 2 coming on August 15. Their press team mentioned the developer has managed to build up over 300,000 wishlists, so at this point it's pretty much guaranteed to be a success early on.

Create sleek space factories to break shapes down and form completely different ones. With infinite resources and no construction costs, everybody can enjoy the game and solve production puzzles at their own pace. It really does look and sound like a great evolution over the first game.

Have a look at the new trailer:

Tobias Springer, founder of tobspr Games, says, “We’re proud to have reached the point where shapez 2 is ready to be released in Early Access. The game already offers players a full-fledged experience worthy of a full launch — now we’re going to take the time to continue polishing the game and add more content until we’re completely satisfied with what we’ve created. We’re thankful for our passionate community that is just as invested in this game as we are and will help us shape the game even further during the Early Access period. Without our players we could not have made it this far to begin with.”

Features available at release:

Multi-Layer 3D Factories: Design and optimize your factories in a whole new dimension.

Trains: Connect distant stations with a network of space trains.

Research System: Unlock buildings, mechanics & upgrades in the all-new tech tree.

New Shape Mechanics: Discover new shapes types with unique properties and logic.

Blueprint Library: Save, load, export and share factory design blueprints with anyone.

All-new Visuals: Build factories and stations in a stunning immersive space environment.

Fluids: Use different types of liquids to process shapes or boost production.

Animated Open Buildings: See what's happening inside buildings in your factory.

Easy editing: Cutting, cloning, rotating and destroying sections of your factory has never been so intuitive.

Undo/Redo: Gain the ability to undo/redo unwanted operations.

You can follow on the Steam page. The base price will be $24.99 / €24.99 / £20.99 with a 10% discount for the first two weeks.